PerkinElmer to Present Virtually at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PerkinElmer%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present virtually at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

To access the presentation, a live audio webcast will be available via this page. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer+Investor+Relations+website after the event and will be available for 30 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

