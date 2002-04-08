BIMI International Medical Inc. Signs Stock Purchase Agreement With Bengbu Mali OB-GYN Hospital

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BIMI International Medical Inc. Signs Stock Purchase Agreement With Bengbu Mali OB-GYN Hospital

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. ( BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a stock purchase agreement with Bengbu Mali OB-GYN Hospital (the “Mali Hospital”), also known as Bengbu Mali Maternity Hospital.

The aggregate purchase price (the “Purchase Price”) for the Mali Hospital is US$16,750,000. The consideration consists of cash in the amount of US$2,800,000 and 3,000,000 newly-issued shares of common stock of BIMI (the “Parent Shares”), with an agreed upon value by the parties of US$9,000,000 at US$3.00 per share, is to be paid at the Closing.

The remainder of the purchase price of 1,650,000 shares of Common Stock valued at US$4,950,000, or $3.00 per share (the “Earnout Amount”), is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Mali Hospital in 2022 and 2023. If the net profit of Mali Hospital in 2022 equals or exceeds the net profit target, which is approximately US $770,000 (RMB 5,000,000), approximately 50% of the Earnout Amount will be paid to the sellers or their designees by the issuance of 800,000 shares of Common Stock. If the net profit target is not met, a reduced number of shares of Common Stock will be issuable based on the ratio of the actual net profit to the net profit target. The sellers or their designees will receive about 50% (or a smaller portion) of the Earnout Amount (850,000 shares of Common Stock), subject to Mali Hospital reaching a similar performance target in 2023.

“The acquisition of the Mali Hospital enhances our hospital chain for obstetrics and gynecology. We plan to shortly open new departments in this hospital, including minimally invasive plastic surgery, Ophthalmology and Rehabilitation. We predict these new departments could account for 45% of hospital’s revenue in two years,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.
BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:
Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxNTg2NyM0NjI1MDk1IzUwMDA2NDA1OA==
BIMI-International-Medical-Inc.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment