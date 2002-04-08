Predictive Oncology – Year-end Shareholder Update!

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology , ( POAI, Financial), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies, is moving in the right direction.



In November 2021, POAI acquired zPREDICTA, a cutting edge cancer based company with a proven commercial and scientific record. Their patented 3D cell culture platform has already been proven successful. zPREDICTA’s technology has been validated in Multiple Myeloma and cell growth. We believe, this is the only human bone marrow-derived cell culture model capable of maintaining primary multiple myeloma cells. The science is now being adapted to other cancer cell cultures.

Besides the synergies already present with our Helomics and TumorGenesis divisions, the acquisition provides a foot in the door for POAI to large pharmaceutical customers already doing business with zPREDICTA. We now possess a “one-two” punch to pharma with the established 3D cell culture platform and our CoRE™ artificial intelligent technology that will cut costs and time in drug discovery and drug repurposing.

zPREDICTA brings a historical revenue stream and profitable bottom-line to POAI. Coupled with our anticipated commercialization of our Discovery 21 project, POAI is emerging from a research and development-only company to a biopharmaceutical revenue-based company.

To support our commercialization efforts, POAI announced the hiring of Pamela Bush, Ph.D, MBA, on December 7, 2021. Dr. Bush will lead our sales and business development initiatives, while integrating our sales and marketing efforts throughout the Company.

Predictive Oncology has four interwoven divisions: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Soluble Biotech and, now, zPREDICTA. Our legacy company, Skyline Medical, continues to sell the STREAMWAY System®, producing revenue and covering its own cost, while we consider options for selling the division.

Working together, we endeavor to eliminate cancer while simultaneously providing strong returns to our investors.

Thank you,



J. Melville (“Mel”) Engle

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. ( POAI) is a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies, which can lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. Using artificial intelligence, Predictive Oncology uses a database of 150,000+ cancer tumors, categorized by patient type, against drug compounds to determine optimal therapies to be used to ultimately eliminate cancer.

As the drug discovery community has now realized, a genomics-based approach to cancer research and drug development is insufficient to achieve the promise of personalized therapeutics. Predictive Oncology instead takes a multiomic approach, which considers the vast multitude of factors that make each cancer unique.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, risks related to the acquisition of zPREDICTA including no assurance of future operating results of zPREDICTA, no assurance that zPREDICTA’s customers will continue to utilize zPREDICTA’s services at historical levels or at all, risk of higher than anticipated expenses, integration risk, risk of future impairment of goodwill that would impact POAI’s operating results and reliance on zPREDICTA’s management and employees, and the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements

Investor Relations Contact:

Landon Capital Keith Pinder (404) 995-6671

[email protected]