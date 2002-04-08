Five Below Celebrates Another Successful Year of Giving as 2021 Draws to a Close

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Five Below Celebrates Another Successful Year of Giving as 2021 Draws to a Close

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Throughout the year, the Company has supported the efforts of incredible organizations including Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Kids In Need Foundation, Toys for Tots and more

PHILADELPHIA, Penn., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is thrilled to announce that the Company has raised more than $8 million for its charitable partners throughout 2021. On a national level, Five Below charitable efforts benefited Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, Kids In Need Foundation, and most recently Toys for Tots, the Marine Corps organization with a mission of collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children throughout the holiday season. In addition, Five Below raised funds for two regional partners in the Company’s hometown city of Philadelphia – Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation.

“Improving the lives of children, teens and their families is one of the core values upon which Five Below was built, so to be able to help important organizations like these is hardwired into the fabric and DNA of our entire team at Five Below,” said Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below. “We are honored to once again support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on their missions to improve the lives of children afflicted with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, supply backpacks to the nation’s youth by way of Kids In Need Foundation, and of course Toys for Tots’ invaluable mission to help children in need during this very special time of year.”

Five Below would like to extend gratitude to its incredible customers who donated time and time again over the year, as well as its tireless team of in-store Wow Crew Members, without whom supporting these organizations would not have been possible. Throughout the year, Five Below and its loyal customers supported these incredible organizations and their important missions through a combination of in-store donation drives and local community events. Most recently, Five Below cohosted a series of Stuff the Truck events in conjunction with Toys for Tots around the country, including one at its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

To find out more about Five Below or to locate a nearby store, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,100 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Contact:
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ceb4bff-f426-4a56-9baa-2ae18bc895a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/617c6b71-667c-40d7-9459-ff0fb9600ff2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d78b2d0b-1e3c-47e6-b5f6-d3401ea84f09

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ef5d94-2be8-4862-afa2-cc9229359733

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4793fbbd-a191-4ea6-ab67-e6185dae5d3b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf862f89-fbcd-45f6-9694-83f549266765

ti?nf=ODQxNTUwMCM0NjIzODE0IzIwMjY0MjE=
Five-Below-Inc-.png

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment