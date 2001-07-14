Logo
SpartanNash Supports Tornado-Stricken Communities with Five Truckloads of Critical Supplies

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) quickly responded to support several Midwest communities impacted by the recent deadly tornadoes. Earlier this month, more than 40 out-of-season tornadoes ravaged multiple states, killing nearly 100 people and displacing thousands during one of the most historic series of severe storms this generation has ever seen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005168/en/

Kentucky_Tornado_Donation_-_Dec_2021.jpg

SpartanNash (Photo: Business Wire)

“Catastrophic natural disasters wreak havoc on local communities, and for some smaller towns, the destruction can interrupt the supply chain and prevent critical food, water and healthcare supplies from reaching the people who need it most,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony+Sarsam. “As a People First organization with an extensive supply chain network, we are uniquely equipped to help donate and transport these necessities.”

Last week, Associates at three SpartanNash distribution centers pulled critical product, arranged logistics and transported more than $200,000 worth of supplies to the Kentucky communities of Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green. Supplies included three truckloads of bottled water and two trucks full of diapers, baby wipes, bath tissue, hand sanitizer, trash bags, shelf-stable foods and personal care items.

"The Salvation Army is grateful for this generous gift from SpartanNash. Your support is a lifeline of hope for people whose lives were tragically impacted by the Western Kentucky tornadoes," said The Salvation Army Major and General Secretary Bobby Jackson, who leads support for Kentucky and Tennessee.

In addition, the VG’s Grocery in Clio, Mich. donated thousands of dollars’ worth of personal hygiene products, canned foods, baby supplies and more. In partnership with Five 1 Athletics and DRAW (Disaster Relief At Work), the items have been donated to Mayfield, Ky. community members in need.

“Delivering the ingredients for a better life is our mission, and when neighboring communities are in need, we know we need to act quickly,” Sarsam said. “We aim to provide hunger relief and hope to those impacted as well as the heroic first responders on scene.”

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Espartannash.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005168r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005168/en/

