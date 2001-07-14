KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Westport at Ponte Vista, a new, gated community in a prime Los Angeles South Bay location. The new neighborhood is situated off South Western Avenue just south of Palos Verdes Drive in San Pedro, a city nestled between Long Beach and Palos Verdes. Westport at Ponte Vista will provide residents with easy access to the area’s major employment centers, Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles World Cruise Center, Long Beach Airport and Aerospace Corridor. Westport at Ponte Vista is also just minutes away from popular beaches, golf courses, parks and waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Westport at Ponte Vista, a new, gated community in a prime Los Angeles South Bay location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new single-family homes at Westport at Ponte Vista showcase desirable design characteristics like beautiful kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 2,200 to 2,500 square feet. The new community will feature several planned amenities, including a pool, spa, firepit, park, children’s play area, event spaces and walking paths.

“Westport at Ponte Vista is a new, gated community that features beautiful, new, single-family homes in a prime Los Angeles South Bay location. The neighborhood is tucked between Palos Verdes and Long Beach, and just minutes away from popular beaches, golf courses, parks and waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura County division. “As with other KB Home communities, Westport at Ponte Vista provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Westport at Ponte Vista sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from $1.2 million.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

