Newegg Partners with Affirm to Give Customers Greater Payment Flexibility on Newegg.com

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Newegg+Commerce%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), a payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to bring flexible pay-over-time options to customers shopping Newegg.com. Paying with Affirm allows customers the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time, with no hidden or late fees.

“Consumers are demanding flexible payment options this holiday season and beyond,” said Silvija Martincevic, Chief Commercial Officer of Affirm. “According to Affirm’s Consumer+Spend+Report, more than half of Americans are interested in using a pay-over-time solution for their holiday shopping this year. By teaming up with Newegg, we are delivering flexibility, control and transparency at checkout to give consumers the confidence to purchase their favorite electronics.”

Customers processing orders $100 and above now have the option to pay over time with Affirm. Selecting this payment method enables them to split purchases into monthly payments. Affirm charges simple interest that never compounds. Customers never pay a penny more than the amount they agree to up front, with no hidden or late fees even if they miss a payment, giving customers the simplest and most transparent way to finance their purchases on Newegg.com.

“We’re committed to giving our customers payment flexibility, whether that means offering the latest cryptocurrencies as a payment option, or giving them the ability to finance larger purchases over time,” said Anthony Chow, CEO of Newegg. “Our collaboration with Affirm delivers on that commitment, giving our customers what we believe is one of the best pay-over-time options currently available.”

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.com%2F. Like+Newegg+on+Facebook, subscribe+to+Newegg+on+YouTube and follow+Newegg+on+Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005223r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005223/en/

