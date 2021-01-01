EXL named a Leader in all six categories of NelsonHall's 2021 Life, Annuities and Pension Operations Transformation Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

EXL named a Leader in all six categories of NelsonHall's 2021 Life, Annuities and Pension Operations Transformation Report

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL ( EXLS), a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named a leader in all six categories of the NelsonHall 2021 Life, Annuities and Pension Operations Transformation Report.

EXL was recognized for advanced digital solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to extract and organize unstructured information, cloud-native software to simplify implementation, and industry-leading analytics capabilities. EXL’s solutions for the life insurance, annuities, and pension space support enterprise digital transformation initiatives, including straight-through processing capabilities and real-time analytics.

“EXL continues to expand its comprehensive digital portfolio through development of AI-driven, data analytics-led integrated solutions and investments in product launch capabilities and automation for life, annuities, and pension carriers. We expect to see further solution developments as well as additional partnerships with insurtechs and technology firms,” said Ashley Singleton, Insurance Research Analyst, NelsonHall.

In the report, EXL was recognized as a Leader in all six categories:

  • Overall
  • Operations Transformation Capability
  • New Business Setup/Underwriting
  • Life Claims Administration
  • Customer/Distribution Service Administration
  • Benefit & Fund Management

The report leverages the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) to analyze how vendors are evolving their offerings and capabilities to improve life, annuities, and pension operation transformation services. Firms are assessed on their ability to help clients utilize AI-driven automation to improve digital customer engagement, increase rate of straight-through processing, and reduce operational costs, then ranked on a four-level matrix as: Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators, and Major Players.

“The Life & Pension marketplace has been in the spotlight this year as the twin forces of acceleration in digital adoption and premium growth have created opportunities for providers to launch products faster and improve their operational efficiency,” said Anand Logani, SVP, Head of Group & Individual Life Business, EXL. “Increasingly, the key to success for companies is harnessing data across silos – from unstructured information and non-traditional sources – and seamlessly integrating that data with powerful analytics and modern technology stack. We are helping the industry deliver better customer experiences, launch products faster while improving their bottom lines.”

For more information on the NelsonHall Life, Annuities and Pension Operations Transformation Report, please click here.

About EXL

EXL ( EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

© 2021 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

ti?nf=ODQxNTU1NyM0NjI0MjU0IzIwMDY0NDQ=
ExlService-Holdings-Inc-.png
Investor Relations
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
917-596-7684
[email protected]
Media - US
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
[email protected]
Media - Europe, India and APAC
Shailendra Singh
Vice President Corporate Communications
+91-98104-76075
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment