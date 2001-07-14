Logo
CommoditAg Adds Willard Agri-Service to Expanding Retail Network

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Farmers+Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a pure-play digital agriculture company, today announced that Willard+Agri-Service (Willard) will be joining CommoditAg.com (CommoditAg) – a convenient online store for farmers – as a retail partner. This new alliance will extend the reach of the CommoditAg fulfillment centers into the Northeast, bringing farmers a broad selection of over 200 high-quality agricultural products from more than 50 suppliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005259/en/

Willard_%2B_CAG_by_FE_Release_Image.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

For over 50 years, Willard has been a trusted advisor to growers in the region, providing award-winning service as an independent agricultural retailer. This partnership with CommoditAg exemplifies Willard’s dedication to building on its already robust offerings and finding new ways to enhance services for their customers.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with CommoditAg,” says Mike Twining, VP of Sales and Marketing at Willard. “We are committed to growing in the digital agriculture space as it continues to evolve and mature. By working with CommoditAg, we can expand our reach, enhance services, and deliver our high-quality agricultural products with more convenience.”

Founded in 2017, CommoditAg combines the efficiency and flexibility of digital technology and e-commerce capabilities with deep-rooted agricultural knowledge. The company offers a broad portfolio of agricultural products, including crop protection, seed, fertilizer, agricultural lubricants, micronutrients/biologicals, animal nutrition, and more. Farmers Edge acquired CommoditAg in August of 2021, empowering farmers to leverage field-centric data to make informed online purchase decisions, while also meeting the rising demand for complete integration, transparency, and personalized experience.

“By working with Willard, we can provide farmers with more options to access quality agricultural products, without leaving the farm,” says Wade Barnes, Farmers Edge CEO and founder. “Like us, Willard is committed to continuously adapting to meet the needs of farmers and ensure their success, making this an ideal partnership as we continue to deliver on our mission of developing a fully-connected digital agricultural ecosystem.”

“We are always on the lookout for great retailers to join us in serving growers, wherever they may be,” says John Demerly, President of CommoditAg. “A respected enterprise like Willard brings the expertise and integrity we value in a partner, and we look forward to helping farmers in the Northeast thrive and grow in the coming years.”

Connect with a Farmers Edge expert today to see how the company’s digital ecosystem can benefit your business. Visit FarmersEdge.ca%2FCommoditAg or call 515-505-0413 to learn more and book a meeting.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers+Edge is leading the next agricultural revolution with the industry’s broadest portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital transformation on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005259r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005259/en/

