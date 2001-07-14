Calix Caps Incredible Year of Growth With Awards for Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, for Diversity and Best CEO

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it has received four workplace awards from Comparably for 2021. The leading culture and compensation monitoring site recognized Calix, which has a longstanding work-from-anywhere+culture, as one of the top large companies (more than 500 team members) in its prestigious Best Places to Work Awards. Comparably+named+Calix+a+winner in the coveted end-of-year awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity. In addition to the Comparably awards, Calix was the recipient of the silver award in the “Best Place to Work – Medium Company” category in the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards earlier this month. These accolades cap a year in which Calix grew its workforce by 21 percent.

While millions left their jobs during the "Great Resignation," Calix continues to attract the best and brightest, growing the team by 21 percent in 2021.

Calix encourages an open, diverse culture, centered on inclusivity and equality.

For the second year in a row, Comparably named Calix Chairman and CEO Carl Russo one of the Best CEOs leading large companies. Serving as CEO since 2002, the visionary leader has steered Calix to new heights while navigating the business challenges of the continuing pandemic. Fostering a culture of collaboration and open communication, Russo has garnered an A+ rating on Comparably.com with an approval score of 95/100 from Calix team members, placing him in the top five percent of all CEOs.

Comparably’s annual awards recognize the companies and leaders considered the most exceptional across 16 categories by those who know best—team members. Winning the annual Comparably awards is truly a meaningful achievement as it is based entirely on anonymous team member feedback across nearly 20 core culture metrics such as leadership, team, compensation, perks and benefits, work-life balance, career growth, environment, and outlook, among others.

“Our teams have spent over a decade investing more than a billion dollars to build the world’s most advanced platforms to help even the smallest broadband service provider compete and win against the consumer giants,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “We believe our success is the direct result of our team members and their embracing a better, better, never best mindset which sees our culture changing and evolving every day. Our entire leadership team is committed to our ever-improving culture, and the entire team is proud of these awards as it represents the culture that we have all built – together. We look forward to welcoming many new team members in 2022 who will help us improve and grow.”

In addition to these most recent awards, Calix enjoys a 4.7/5.0 rating on Glassdoor, which also ranked Carl Russo #8 among the Top CEOs for SMBs in 2021.

Learn more about open roles and careers+at+Calix.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education—it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com%2Fnews.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

