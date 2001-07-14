Missouri American Water Spreads Holiday Cheer with Firefighter Grants

In time for the holiday season, local emergency responders and fire departments throughout the state received more than $43,000 through Missouri American Water’s 2021 Firefighter Grant Program.

The annual program provides supplemental funding for critical equipment, training and community education in communities served by Missouri American Water. More than 150 grants have been awarded in communities served by Missouri American Water since the program began in 2016.

“As a water provider, we are proud to support our local heroes with additional gear and resources to save lives and protect our community,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

In St. Louis and St. Charles Counties, 25 fire protection districts received grant funding this year:

Affton Fire Protection District - $1,200 for hydrant flow testing equipment

Berkeley Fire Department - $1,200 for personal protective equipment (PPE)

Black Jack Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a “back to school fair” smoke detector battery blitz

Cottleville Community Fire Protection District - $1,073 for fire rescue duty training mannequins

Crestwood Fire Department - $950 for highway safety vests

Eureka Fire Protection District - $1,200 for equipment for fire flow testing of hydrants

Ferguson Fire Department - $1,200 for PPE

Florissant Valley Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a water tank to fight brush fires

Frontenac Fire Department - $1,200 for video monitors to deliver up-to-date information to department members

Glendale Fire Department - $1,200 for iPad pro and Apple TV for training purposes

Hazelwood Fire Department - $1,200 for updated PPE

Kirkwood Fire Department - $1,039 for five Pig forcible entry tools

Ladue Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a dry suit for water rescues

Lincoln County Fire Protection District - $1,200 for PPE, a bariatric binder lift and two Thomas bariatric patient transfer flats

Maplewood Fire Department - $1,170 for six type V personal flotation devices

Maryland Heights Fire Protection District - $1,200 for three zip line rescue kits

Monarch Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a patient extrication device to be used in confined spaces and technical rescue applications

North County Fire & Rescue Fire Protection District - $1,200 for continuation and future development of their public safety awareness program and Vial of Life equipment

Rock Hill Fire Department - $1,200 for personal flotation devices

Shrewsbury Fire Department - $1,200 for portable flowmeter to enhance apparatus engineering training

University City Fire Department - $1,200 for two personal thermal imaging cameras

Valley Park Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a sonar device for water rescue operations

Webster Groves Fire Department - $1,200 for step chocks for vehicle stabilization during auto rescues

West Overland EMS & Fire Protection District - $1,200 for 100 carbon monoxide alarms with digital display feature

“We are very grateful for Missouri American Water’s support,” said Brian McHugh, Fire Captain from Florissant Valley Protection District. “This grant will allow us to purchase a water tank and small pump to put on the back of our UTV for off-road fire emergencies. Firetrucks cannot easily go off-road when we are fighting trash can and brush fires.”

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company.

