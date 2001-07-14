Logo
Missouri American Water Spreads Holiday Cheer with Firefighter Grants

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In time for the holiday season, local emergency responders and fire departments throughout the state received more than $43,000 through Missouri American Water’s 2021 Firefighter Grant Program.

The annual program provides supplemental funding for critical equipment, training and community education in communities served by Missouri American Water. More than 150 grants have been awarded in communities served by Missouri American Water since the program began in 2016.

“As a water provider, we are proud to support our local heroes with additional gear and resources to save lives and protect our community,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water.

In St. Louis and St. Charles Counties, 25 fire protection districts received grant funding this year:

  • Affton Fire Protection District - $1,200 for hydrant flow testing equipment
  • Berkeley Fire Department - $1,200 for personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Black Jack Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a “back to school fair” smoke detector battery blitz
  • Cottleville Community Fire Protection District - $1,073 for fire rescue duty training mannequins
  • Crestwood Fire Department - $950 for highway safety vests
  • Eureka Fire Protection District - $1,200 for equipment for fire flow testing of hydrants
  • Ferguson Fire Department - $1,200 for PPE
  • Florissant Valley Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a water tank to fight brush fires
  • Frontenac Fire Department - $1,200 for video monitors to deliver up-to-date information to department members
  • Glendale Fire Department - $1,200 for iPad pro and Apple TV for training purposes
  • Hazelwood Fire Department - $1,200 for updated PPE
  • Kirkwood Fire Department - $1,039 for five Pig forcible entry tools
  • Ladue Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a dry suit for water rescues
  • Lincoln County Fire Protection District - $1,200 for PPE, a bariatric binder lift and two Thomas bariatric patient transfer flats
  • Maplewood Fire Department - $1,170 for six type V personal flotation devices
  • Maryland Heights Fire Protection District - $1,200 for three zip line rescue kits
  • Monarch Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a patient extrication device to be used in confined spaces and technical rescue applications
  • North County Fire & Rescue Fire Protection District - $1,200 for continuation and future development of their public safety awareness program and Vial of Life equipment
  • Rock Hill Fire Department - $1,200 for personal flotation devices
  • Shrewsbury Fire Department - $1,200 for portable flowmeter to enhance apparatus engineering training
  • University City Fire Department - $1,200 for two personal thermal imaging cameras
  • Valley Park Fire Protection District - $1,200 for a sonar device for water rescue operations
  • Webster Groves Fire Department - $1,200 for step chocks for vehicle stabilization during auto rescues
  • West Overland EMS & Fire Protection District - $1,200 for 100 carbon monoxide alarms with digital display feature

“We are very grateful for Missouri American Water’s support,” said Brian McHugh, Fire Captain from Florissant Valley Protection District. “This grant will allow us to purchase a water tank and small pump to put on the back of our UTV for off-road fire emergencies. Firetrucks cannot easily go off-road when we are fighting trash can and brush fires.”

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amwater.com%2Fmoaw%2F and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook%2C LinkedIn+and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

