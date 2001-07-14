Purple Heart Recipient Receives New Mortgage-Free Home in Charlotte, Thanks to PulteGroup's Built to Honor® Program

In a celebratory event, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Carl Roush was presented with the keys to his new mortgage-free Pulte Home in the Southstone community in Stallings, North Carolina. The home was built and donated through PulteGroup’s Built+to+Honor%26reg%3B program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Carl Roush receives a new mortgage-free Pulte home provided by PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to welcome Army Sergeant First Class Roush and his family to their new home as an expression of our gratitude for his service to our country,” said Steve Francis, president of PulteGroup’s Charlotte Division. “We hope this home will be a source of comfort and many happy memories, starting this holiday season.”

Well-wishers lined the streets of the community, celebrating the conclusion of the Roush family’s journey to homeownership. This was when SFC Roush, his wife Yu Ya and their daughter toured their completed home for the very first time, after breaking+ground on the site in May. To the family’s surprise, the two-story, 2,500+ sq. ft. single-family home was fully furnished.

This home was dedicated in partnership with Building+Homes+for+Heroes, and is the second Built to Honor home awarded in the greater Charlotte area.

