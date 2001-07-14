Logo
Cantaloupe, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dumbrell as Chief Revenue Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that Jeff Dumbrell has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer effective January 1, 2022.

Dumbrell has over 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performing payments and technology organizations globally. From 2008 to 2013, Dumbrell served as EVP of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at VeriFone Systems, Inc. where revenue grew during his tenure from approximately $350 million to over $900 million across 50+ countries. Prior to that role, Dumbrell led VeriFone’s North America effort for five years, growing revenue to over $350 million. While at VeriFone he expanded the company’s highly successful channel partnership relationships in the US, Canada, and throughout Europe and the Middle East. Most recently, Dumbrell served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Boost Payment Solutions. Dumbrell co-founded and was CEO of PowaPOS, a B2B infrastructure provider of tablet and smartphone-based payments technology for the point-of-sale industry, prior to its sale to SuperCom (Nasdaq: SPCB) in 2016.

“Jeff brings with him extensive knowledge and experience in electronic payments and scaling SaaS businesses, making him an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Sean Feeney, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “I am looking forward to working with him to continue to execute on our growth strategy and expand our business both domestically and internationally.”

“I had the pleasure of working with Jeff at VeriFone for over 10 years. His leadership skills and commercial mentality were integral to VeriFone’s success. I am excited to have him join the Cantaloupe team,” said Douglas Bergeron, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cantaloupe, Inc. and former CEO of Verifone.

As CRO, Jeff will be responsible for the company’s revenue strategy, global sales, worldwide business development and customer success.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.:

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com

-F--CTLP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005114r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005114/en/

