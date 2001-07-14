Enerpac Tool Group Announces Scott Vuchetich Appointed EVP – Marketing and President – Americas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Scott Vuchetich Appointed EVP – Marketing and President – Americas

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company”) announced today that Scott Vuchetich has joined the Company as EVP – Marketing and President – Americas. He will have responsibility for the commercial and operations activities in the Americas region, and will also lead the global marketing function, including all product management, commercial marketing, digital/e‑commerce, marketing communications, and branding efforts. Mr. Vuchetich will report to Paul Sternlieb, President & CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

Mr. Vuchetich joins Enerpac Tool Group from Brady Corporation, a $1.1 billion global manufacturer of safety, identification, and compliance products. Most recently, he led Brady’s People ID division, a global business designing, manufacturing, and selling a comprehensive range of highly engineered products. Previously he was General Manager of the Industrial division’s Americas region, and also led global advanced identification technology developments for Brady. He has held roles of increasing scope and responsibility, with experience across multiple industries, driving organic and inorganic growth both domestically and internationally. Earlier in his career he was a consultant with Bain & Company, and also spent time living and working in Europe. He brings a strong focus on commercial execution and innovation, with a proven track record of delivering growth and performance improvement in his businesses. Mr. Vuchetich holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Sternlieb, President and CEO, noted, “I am pleased to welcome Scott to the Enerpac Tool Group leadership team, as we continue our focus on growth, efficiency, and simplification. In continuing to flatten our structure, Scott’s role combines what had previously been two roles within our company. This will enable us to further capitalize on growth opportunities in our markets by building a strategic roadmap for our product portfolio, and with a stronger connection between our marketing and commercial execution teams, extending that through selling our world-class offerings.”

Mr. Vuchetich added, “I am excited to be joining Enerpac Tool Group as it furthers its progress as a pure-play industrial tools and services company. I believe my background and experience across multiple industries will allow me to contribute to the company’s future success.”

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005022r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005022/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment