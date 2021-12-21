Logo
PHARMANUTRA: NEW SCIENTIFIC STUDIES ON SUCROSOMIAL® TECHNOLOGY APPLIED TO IRON

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PISA, Italy, Dec. 21, 2021

PISA, Italy, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2003, the scientific research activity of PharmaNutra (MTA; Ticket PHN), a group of companies specialized in the development, production and distribution of raw materials (active ingredients) for the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals market, has focused on identifying a more effective and safe way to solve the problems related to iron intake, both as a means of preventing and contrasting the deficiency of this precious mineral, and as a supplementation in all clinical areas in which the lack of iron occurs.

PharmaNutra_Logo.jpg

Thanks to the collaboration with the main Italian Universities and several foreign research institutes, PharmaNutra has been carrying out clinical and basic studies that include the widest possible number of medical fields, to demonstrate how the use of Sucrosomial® Iron represents a valid alternative to the common iron-based formulations currently on the market. Concrete benefits are: reduction of gastrointestinal tolerability issues to increased patient compliance, reduction of the need for transfusions and for intravenous iron supplementation, resulting in lower healthcare costs. Recent publications concern cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology and even cardiac surgery.

Below are some bibliographic references of the most recent scientific studies that can be read in their full version at areariservata.sideral.it :

Karavidas A et al. Oral Sucrosomial iron improves exercise capacity and quality of life in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and iron deficiency: A nonrandomized, open-label, proof-of-concept study. Eur J Heart Fail 2021 Jan 9

Bertani L et al. Oral Sucrosomial Iron Is as Effective as Intravenous Ferric CarboxyMaltose in Treating Anemia in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis. Nutrients 2021, 13, 608.

Bastida G et al. Sucrosomial Iron Supplementation for the Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients Refractory to Oral Iron Treatment. Nutrients 2021, 13, 1770.

Asperti M et al. Iron distribution in different tissues of homozygous Mask (msk/msk) mice and the effects of oral iron treatments. Am J Hematol. 2021;1–11.

Reggiani F et al. Preliminary experience on the use of sucrosomial iron in hemodialysis: focus on safety, hemoglobin maintenance and oxidative stress. Int Urol Nephrol. 2021 Sep 12.

Mazgaj R et al. Comparative Evaluation of Sucrosomial Iron and Iron Oxide Nanoparticles as Oral Supplements in Iron Deficiency Anemia in Piglets. Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Sep 14;22(18):9930.

Zakrzewski M et al. Supplementation with Sucrosomialiron leads to favourable changes in the intestinal microbiome when compared to ferrous sulfate in mice. 2021 Oct 25.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391450/PharmaNutra_Logo.jpg

Contacts:
Investor Relations: Pharmanutra, 050 7846500, [email protected]
Gianluca Gracci, Pharmanutra, +39 345 3646330, [email protected]
Cristina Tronconi, +39 346 0477901, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN10525&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmanutra-new-scientific-studies-on-sucrosomial-technology-applied-to-iron-301446727.html

SOURCE PharmaNutra S.p.A.

