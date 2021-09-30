PENDAL HIRES BOSTON-BASED GLOBAL CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER, A NEWLY CREATED ROLE

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendal Group (ASX: PDL) or Pendal today announced that Claudia Henderson will join the firm in January as Global Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the firm's Global Executive Committee.

"We are a people business. Our exceptional people and the relationships they build with our clients are central to our success. Our future strategy revolves around creating the best environment to attract, develop and retain talent. This newly created role reflects that commitment to our people and culture," said Nick Good, Pendal Group CEO.

Henderson brings over 20-years of global experience as a human resources executive. She will oversee the existing human resources teams in London and Sydney and will build out a team within the US.

Named one of Boston's most impactful black women in 2021 by Get Konnected, Henderson joins Pendal from Boston Global Media Partners where she served as Chief People Officer and EVP, Strategic Communications and Organizational Design since 2018. Previously, she held senior Human Resources roles across pharmaceutical, hospital, financial services, technology and media industries at firms including J & J Pharmaceuticals, Executive Office of Health and Human Services in Boston, Fidelity and State Street. With an MS in Urban Policy and Management from the New School for Social Research in New York, she also has a BA in Political Science and African American Studies from Bates College and is a Woodrow Wilson PPIA Fellow at the University of Michigan.

"Pendal Group has had significant developments over the last few years including the introduction of our socially-responsible and impact investing brand, Regnan, and the more recent acquisition of value-oriented asset manager Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley (TSW). Claudia brings deep expertise in M&A integration, which is particularly relevant to us as we look to build a cohesive culture across all of the Pendal Group businesses – Pendal Australia, J O Hambro Capital Management, Regnan and TSW," Good continued.

"Additionally, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are a key area of focus for us at Pendal and we are keen to have Claudia's leadership on this important issue."

"I am excited to be joining Pendal Group at such a pivotal time and look forward to working with senior leaders and employees globally to create a well-defined corporate culture that allows Pendal to attract and retain a high-performing team of professionals that supports the goals of both our firm and our clients," said Claudia Henderson.

For more information, please contact Lynn Flaherty, J O Hambro Capital Management, at [email protected] or on 917-566-5564, or Patrice Kozlowski, DAI Partners, at [email protected] or on 917-215-4010.

About Pendal Group

Pendal Group ("Pendal") is an independent global investment manager focused on delivering superior investment returns for clients through active management. Pendal manages $100.3 billion in AUM (as of September 30, 2021) in client assets through J O Hambro UK, Europe & Asia; JOHCM USA; Pendal Australia and Regnan.

Pendal operates a multi-boutique style business across a global marketplace through a meritocratic investment-led culture. Its experienced, long-tenured fund managers have the autonomy to offer a broad range of investment strategies with high conviction based on an investment philosophy that fosters success from a diversity of insights and investment approaches.

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2007 (ASX: PDL), the company has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Prague, Singapore, New York, Boston and Berwyn, PA.

About J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM)

JOHCM is a boutique investment management business with offices in London, Prague, Singapore, Boston, New York and Berwyn, PA. It manages $44.5 billion of assets (as of September 30, 2021)1 across Global/International, Emerging Market, U.K., European, Asian, and a multi-asset strategy. JOHCM manages investment strategy capacity in order to promote market-leading portfolio performance.

About Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW)

TSW is a US-based value-oriented investment management and advisory company, operating primarily in long-only equity (International and US) and fixed income asset classes with, $23.9 billion of AUM (as of September 30, 2021).

Established in 1969 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company has a well-known record in attracting and retaining investment talent, with an average tenure of 12 years among the investment team members.

About Regnan

Regnan is a responsible investment business within Pendal Group with a vision to grow its assets under management and become a global leader in providing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment strategies and solutions to clients.

Regnan exists to drive positive impact and investment for a sustainable future and works towards this by developing and promoting more principled, rigorous and outcome-oriented approaches in responsible investment. It has a long and proud heritage in engagement and advice on environmental, social and governance issues. Regnan has produced pioneering research that has changed the way investors think about their wider responsibilities to society including advising influential organizations, such as the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Regnan can trace its roots back to a collaboration with Monash University, Melbourne, in 1996, with an investigation into overlooked ESG-related sources of risk and value for long-term shareholders in Australian public-listed companies. Regnan has since taken its ESG expertise globally. Its diverse experience in advocacy, regulation, academia and advising investment managers has enabled Regnan to offer responsible investment-related advisory, engagement and research services.

1 Includes assets managed by J O Hambro Capital Management Limited and its affiliates JOHCM (USA) Inc. and JOHCM (Singapore) Pte. Limited

