Nucor Corp (NUE) President and CEO Leon J Topalian Sold $925,040 of Shares

President and CEO of Nucor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leon J Topalian (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of NUE on 12/17/2021 at an average price of $115.63 a share. The total sale was $925,040.
For the complete insider trading history of NUE, click here.
