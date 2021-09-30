Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys iHeartMedia Inc, PG&E Corp, Goodrich Petroleum Corp

For the details of Silver Point Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+point+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Silver Point Capital L.P.
- Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) - 8,208,000 shares, 32.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 37,750,000 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.13%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 9,832,500 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05%
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 3,671,000 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.91%
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 10,171,000 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.84%
Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 131.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 10,171,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 37,750,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)
Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp by 174.84%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,073,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.
