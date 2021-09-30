Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys iHeartMedia Inc, PG&E Corp, Goodrich Petroleum Corp

Added Positions: IHRT, PCG, FYBR, GDP, GPOR,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iHeartMedia Inc, PG&E Corp, Goodrich Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Point Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q3, Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) - 8,208,000 shares, 32.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 37,750,000 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.13% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 9,832,500 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05% Denbury Inc (DEN) - 3,671,000 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.91% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 10,171,000 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.84%

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 131.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 10,171,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 37,750,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp by 174.84%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,073,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.