Demand Management Named a 2021 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that it has been named one of Food Logistics’ FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2021. This is the company’s thirteenth time receiving the award.

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global food supply chain. The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

“Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go ‘round,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “They’re what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They’re what keeps people, products, and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency, and credibility. The winners from this year’s award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

“Demand Management is honored to be named to the FL100+ for the thirteenth time,” said Bill Harrison, president, Demand Management. “As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, readers of Food Logistics continue to face significant supply chain challenges. We at Demand Management are committed to helping food and beverage manufacturers and distributors step up their analysis game so that they can protect—or even expand—their already razor-thin margins. Our software helps our customers increase their forecast accuracy so that they can reduce stockouts, minimize waste, and ensure product quality. We are grateful that Food Logistics continues to call attention to the leading business challenges for food and beverage companies, and we appreciate them listing Demand Management as one of the partners that can help companies solve these challenges.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility Inc., part of the American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) portfolio, delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

The digital supply chain platform available through DMI transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation spanning the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Demand Management customers include Siemens Healthineers, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. To learn more how Demand Management can help you, please visit www.demandsolutions.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005021/en/