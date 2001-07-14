Logo
ZoomInfo Receives Four Comparably Awards, Including Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, and Best Companies for Diversity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has received four more Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women, Best Companies for Diversity, and Best CEOs among large companies.

In considering 70,000 companies for its quarterly Best Places to Work Awards, Comparably placed ZoomInfo among its top-15 large companies for Best+Companies+for+Women for the second year in a row and debuted the company at No. 18 on its list of the Best+Companies+for+Diversity. ZoomInfo again placed in the top-20 for Best+Company+Culture among large companies, while Founder and CEO Henry Schuck climbed 13 spots up to seventh, in his second consecutive year on the list of Best+CEOs.

ZoomInfo finishes 2021 with 15 Comparably Awards, having previously earned awards for:

  • Best Compensation
  • Happiest Employees
  • Best Career Growth
  • Best Company Leadership
  • Best CEOs for Diversity
  • Best Sales Team
  • Best Engineering Team
  • Best Product & Design Team
  • Best HR Team
  • Best Places to Work in Boston
  • Best Company Outlook

“We take tremendous pride in the company culture we’ve established and continue to build upon at ZoomInfo,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We’ve more than doubled the size of our company during the pandemic, and despite that growth and the dispersion of our employees across the country and around the world, we’ve ensured that ZoomInfo remains a company that people from all backgrounds want to join. It’s a testament to the talented, welcoming, and charismatic group of employees we have here.”

A workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (Nov. 26, 2020 – Nov. 26, 2021).

“Out of tens of thousands of large companies, ZoomInfo is among the top-rated best places to work this year in four of our most prominent categories,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “This kind of recognition is a testament to Henry Schuck's strong leadership and his team's commitment to providing a positive workplace culture that is diverse and inclusive of all employee voices.”

ZoomInfo celebrated a banner year for company culture awards in 2021. In addition to the 15 Comparably Awards, it was named to Fortune’s list of the Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials as well as several top workplace awards in Oregon%2FSouthwest+Washington, Michigan, and Washington. ZoomInfo was also honored by MassTLC for its Inclusivity+Impact and by the Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts for its corporate+health+improvement+and+wellness+program.

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com%2Fawards. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com%2Fabout%2Fcareers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005117r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005117/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
