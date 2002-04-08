A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! Launches on JetBlue: Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! Launches on JetBlue

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) ( GNUS), in partnership with Spafax Inflight Entertainment, today announced it has been selected by JetBlue to feature Kartoon Channel! content as part of its inflight entertainment experience.

The partnership is expected to launch in January 2022 and includes a sampling of Genius Brands’ hit content, including:

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which has over 75 million views to date in its first season alone

Rainbow Rangers, which has been broadcast in over 30 countries internationally, including Netflix, Nick Jr., HBO MAX, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and Pluto TV

KC! Pop Quiz, featuring Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” and major kid influencer across social media, with over 12 million followers



Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel!, stated: “We are honored that Kartoon Channel! has been selected by JetBlue as part of their inflight entertainment offering. We believe our shows were selected due the quality of the programming, which appeals to children, while providing parents comfort that the programs are both safe and enriching. JetBlue is committed to providing the best experience to its customers and, consistent with this goal, it’s a true privilege to share our content with JetBlue kids and families as we expand our footprint into the skies.”

Emma Dunne, Senior Manager of Acquisitions at Spafax added: “We’re thrilled to help JetBlue offer its customers this award-winning content portfolio from Kartoon Channel!, which tells stories for children that are both entertaining and educational. I look forward to building our partnership with Genius Brands.”

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal on Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett 's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Pluto TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

About Spafax Group

Spafax is a travel media network with one purpose: to entertain, inform and inspire travellers everywhere. Spafax delivers content technology and media assets at scale for the world’s leading airlines and curates a vast catalogue of global Movies, TV, Audio and Games across every major entertainment market. Current clients include Air Canada, American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, the Lufthansa Group, Singapore Airlines and many others. Spafax provides brands with unique access to a global network of a billion passengers, across hundreds of touchpoints. The group is headquartered in London with over a dozen offices around the world. Spafax is a WPP company.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]