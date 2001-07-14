F45 Teams Up with Concert Golf Partners to Drive Growth in the Private Club Channel

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") ( NYSE:FXLV, Financial), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, announced that it has partnered with Concert Golf Partners ("Concert"), a leading boutique owner-operator of upscale private golf and country clubs nationwide, to open and operate F45 studios in Concert clubs. Through this partnership, Concert will open and operate new franchised F45 studios across its network of private clubs. The first club that will launch F45’s iconic workout will be at the Indian Spring Country Club in Boynton Beach, Florida.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Blackstone-backed Concert Golf Partners, which will help members achieve their health and wellbeing goals in the comfort and convenience of their own club,” said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45. “With over 14,000 golf courses and country clubs in the U.S., this first-of-its-kind partnership with F45 is very exciting as we seek to execute on our large and expanding total addressable market. It is also further evidence why we believe F45 is the world’s leading boutique fitness brand. It is our vision to continue to deliver our incredible F45 workout to as many new members in exciting new channels, such as country clubs, and we are proud to team up with Concert Golf as our partner.”

“Concert Golf Partners has always been committed to offering its members the very best experiences and services,” said Peter Nanula, CEO of Concert Golf Partners. “To that end, we are thrilled to announce this innovative partnership with F45, which will allow us to deliver to our members a new best-in-class fitness offering.”

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

About Concert Golf Partners

Concert Golf Partners is a boutique owner-operator of top private golf and country clubs, formed by CEO Peter Nanula, the CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management in the 1990s, and COO Susan Dunnavant. Concert Golf has amassed $250 million of patient, long-term equity capital to invest in and upgrade large-scale private clubs located in major metro areas. Concert Golf is also unique for its track record of preserving the identity and traditions of its clubs, while heavily reinvesting capital to enhance the facilities and improve the member experience.

For more information, please visit www.concertgolfpartners.com.

