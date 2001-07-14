GE Healthcare Completes Acquisition of BK Medical

GE ( NYSE:GE, Financial) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. The companies entered into a definitive agreement for GE to purchase BK Medical for a cash purchase price of $1.45 billion on September 22, 2021.

With this acquisition, GE Healthcare adds the fast-growing and relatively new field of real-time surgical visualization to GE’s pre- and post-operative Ultrasound capabilities, creating an end-to-end offering through the full continuum of care— from diagnosis through therapy and beyond. Through significant synergies with the benefit of GE’s technology and commercial scale, BK Medical will be able to reach new customers and markets around the world.

Under the leadership of current CEO Brooks West, BK Medical will join GE, reporting into Roland Rott, President & CEO of GE Healthcare Ultrasound, and will continue to best serve its customers in the intraoperative ultrasound space in the US, Europe and beyond.

Roland Rott, President and CEO of GE Healthcare Ultrasound said “We are thrilled to bring our extraordinary teams together, learn from each other and continue to build on our deep, shared expertise as we grow our portfolio that our customers turn to and trust. Now together as one family we are looking forward to an even brighter future.”

Brooks West, President and CEO of BK Medical, commented: “We have been on a journey to change the standard of care for surgery by making it possible for surgeons to make critical decisions in the operating room using real-time advanced visualization, allowing for better care, faster surgeries and reduced complications. Together with GE this journey will continue, and we can look forward to making a greater impact in healthcare around the world.”

GE Healthcare has a long history of ultrasound innovation and a successful track record of growing technology acquisitions. In 1998, GE acquired Diasonics Vingmed Ultrasound Ltd, expanding into the cardiovascular ultrasound segment of the market, and in 2001, acquired Austrian women’s health ultrasound pioneer Kretztechnik.

