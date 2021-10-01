Logo
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. Expands Board of Directors and Adds Chief Medical Officer to Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Upon closing its IPO the company appointed four new board members. Dr. Ferenc Tracik joined the company's senior management as Chief Scientific Officer.

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the expansion of its board of directors with the appointment of four new directors upon the closing of the company's recent IPO. The new directors will join the current directors, Mark Leuchtenberger, Chairman of the Board, and Alon Ben-Noon, the CEO and founder.

NeuroSense_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

The new directors bring a diverse set of experiences in healthcare and the biotechnology industry that will be instrumental for guiding NeuroSense through the development and commercialization of its product portfolio. Joining the NeuroSense board are:

  • Yael German, a former Israeli Member of Knesset and former Minister of Health;
  • Caren Deardorf, currently Chief Commercial Officer at Magenta Therapeutics, who previously led multiple global launches across rare disease and neurology at Biogen Inc.;
  • Christine Pellizzari, currently Chief Legal Officer at Science 37 and a veteran of several rare disease focused biotech companies in similar roles; and
  • Cary Claiborne, currently Chief Operating Officer and board member at Adial Pharmaceuticals and the founder and CEO of Prosperity Capital Management, LLC.

Ms. Pellizzari will chair the Compensation Committee and Mr. Claiborne, with extensive experience as the CFO of several biotech companies, will chair the Audit Committee.

As the company previously announced, since October 1, 2021 Mark Leuchtenberg serves as the Chairman of the Board . Mr. Leuchtenberger has over 25 years of experience as a senior executive in the biopharmaceutical industry where he has led companies through private financings and initial public offerings, taken products from IND through to commercialization and achieved M&A exits and served as a President, Chief Executive Officer and a board member at several publicly traded companies.

In addition to the new board appointments, the company is pleased to announce that Dr. Ferenc Tracik, a neurologist with significant scientific and management experience in developing neurodegenerative therapies with companies such as Biogen, Novartis and Orphazyme, has joined the company and will serve as Chief Medical Officer.

"I am very excited to join NeuroSense and to help advance the mission of bringing novel therapies to patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases with a high unmet medical need. I am looking forward to being part of a highly motivated and experienced team and applying my experience in clinical research, medical affairs, commercial and clinical practice to improve the treatment options for patients suffering from these devastating diseases," said Dr. Tracik.

"These important additions to the company's Board of Directors and its senior management team reflect the growth trajectory that the company is charting following our initial public offering. We are committed to achieving both our corporate and scientific milestones on behalf of our shareholders and patients in need of our novel therapies," said Alon Ben-Noon, NeuroSense's CEO.

Mark Leuchtenberger, Chairman of the Board, added, "These commitments and anticipated contributions to NeuroSense by Dr. Tracik and these highly accomplished Board members provide the latest validation for our drug candidates and our strategy to develop effective therapeutic options for ALS and other patients with debilitating and often fatal diseases. We have assembled an extremely strong team and we look forward to working together to address and surmount the challenges ahead of us."

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited and often ineffective therapeutic options currently available for patients. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the company's PrimeC development program; the potential for PrimeC to safely and effectively target ALS; preclinical and clinical data for PrimeC; the timing of current and future clinical trials; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707291/NeuroSense_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN14223&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurosense-therapeutics-ltd-expands-board-of-directors-and-adds-chief-medical-officer-to-leadership-team-301448997.html

SOURCE NeuroSense

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN14223&Transmission_Id=202112210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN14223&DateId=20211221
