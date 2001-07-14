Logility Honored Among Food Logistics' 2021 Top Software and Technology Providers

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today was announced a winner of Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers award. This marks the 17th consecutive year Logility has received this recognition.

“Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go round. They’re what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They’re what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The winners from this year’s award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space.”

This award honors Logility for ensuring a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain throughout 2021. Logility leverages the latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to empower food and beverage companies to make better business decisions with greater precision – to accelerate the digital sustainable supply chain.

“Today’s global food and beverage supply chains are faced with hugely complex challenges, but these challenges also create opportunities to focus on streamlining operations, dig into the data and identify ways to bring transparency to the forefront of strategy,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility proudly supports the world’s leading food and beverage companies with boosting productivity, sustainability, traceability and visibility through automation – all while decreasing costs.”

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries. The audience includes executives in the food sector and the logistics section who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global food supply chain.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

