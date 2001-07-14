Logo
Cvent Announces Partnership With ID.me to Enhance Event Health and Safety

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it has partnered with ID.me, the leading secure digital identity network, to bring seamless health, testing, and vaccine status verifications to hybrid and in-person events in the United States.

Cvent+Health+Check, powered by ID.me, is a user-friendly solution that allows event planners to implement a secure method of verifying attendee health status in just a few simple steps. By combining ID.me vaccine, testing, and identity verification capabilities with Cvent’s robust event marketing and management platform, Cvent customers can include additional health and safety protocols at their events with easy-to-use, confidential health checks on event attendees’ own mobile devices.

Built with planner flexibility and usability in mind, Cvent Health Check allows event hosts to set specific parameters around attendees’ proof-of-vaccination, testing status, and/or health screening in a privacy-compliant manner, giving individuals sole control over their personal medical information to determine when, how, and with whom it is shared.

Once attendees’ health or vaccination statuses are verified, their credentials can be easily checked through a digital image displayed on a user’s mobile device at the event. The portable digital ID streamlines check-in and helps to ensure all attendees meet any requested health criteria to enter the event. Importantly, no user information is passed between ID.me and Cvent, allowing for individual privacy and control while also ensuring event planners and organizers are not storing, accessing, or distributing sensitive attendee health data.

“As health and safety remain top priorities for event planners and attendees alike, reliable and secure solutions like health or vaccine verifications are critical,” said Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Cvent. “We’re pleased to combine ID.me’s proven technology and strong commitment to user data privacy with our event marketing and management platform to enable a more customer- and safety-centered approach for in-person event experiences.”

“Anyone considering attending an in-person meeting, conference, or event during the pandemic wants to know that they will be in a safe environment, and in many cases, that means health checks and vaccine verifications,” said Mark Lockwood, General Manager of Commercial Sector of ID.me. “Our partnership with Cvent is enabling meeting organizers and hosts to simplify health checks and vaccination verification processes while meeting the highest levels of security and data privacy. As the industry works to return to normal, we believe our partnership will bring greater confidence to attendees, encourage higher in-person attendance, and reduce the stress and burden on event hosts. We could not be more thrilled to partner with Cvent.”

The ID.me secure digital identity network has been rigorously tested against the highest technical and policy controls and is trusted by 10 federal agencies and more than 500 brands to verify users’ identity and facilitate access. The ID.me Identity Gateway has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). As of December 2021, the ID.me network included more than 66 million individuals.

About Cvent
Cvent Holding Corp., (Nasdaq:CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automates and simplifies the entire event management process and maximizes the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About ID.me
ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has 66 million members with over 145,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 29 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company’s technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me’s Identity Gateway also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to “No Identity Left Behind” to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit ID.me or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005192r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005192/en/

