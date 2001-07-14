Bald Eagle Camera at U. S. Steel Irvin Plant Goes Live

For the past three years, a family of bald eagles has been thriving on property at U. S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Today, we are happy to share the beauty of these majestic birds with the community. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has granted U. S. Steel permission to install a live camera that will safely capture video of the birds. This is believed to be the first such camera at a steel plant and only the third camera of its kind in Pennsylvania.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005953/en/

Bald Eagles Nesting at U. S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)

U. S. Steel employees first noticed the birds nesting three years ago, and precautions have been taken to ensure their safety, including posted signs, trail cameras and additional security.

“Our employees have enjoyed watching the birds, and we wanted to find a way to share their activity with the broader community,” said Don German, Irvin Plant manager. “We are honored to have the bald eagle, a symbol of American pride, living and thriving comfortably at our facility, where U. S. Steel products, mined, melted and made in America, are finished.”

The eagles, which employees have affectionately named “Irvin and Claire” after Mon Valley Works facilities, began building their nest in 2019 and hatched an eaglet in 2020. This year, they returned and had two more eaglets, which have successfully fledged. Now, they are continuing to cultivate their nest, and we look forward to watching their progress and keeping them safe.

U. S. Steel collaborated with PixCams, a company that also provides live footage of eagles nesting in the Hays area of Greater Pittsburgh, to install the quad HD tilt and zoom camera at a safe distance.

“We are very excited to be involved with this eagle camera project,” PixCams founder Bill Powers said. “This will be another great opportunity for people from Pittsburgh and all over the world to view another pair of bald eagles in the city. Pittsburgh has come a long way, and it speaks volumes that we have a pair of bald eagles nesting at Irvin Plant.”

To view the camera, please visit U. S. Steel’s video library here. The camera will be live 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for AllSM strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005953/en/