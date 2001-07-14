Bald Eagle Camera at U. S. Steel Irvin Plant Goes Live

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bald Eagle Camera at U. S. Steel Irvin Plant Goes Live

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

For the past three years, a family of bald eagles has been thriving on property at U. S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Today, we are happy to share the beauty of these majestic birds with the community. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has granted U. S. Steel permission to install a live camera that will safely capture video of the birds. This is believed to be the first such camera at a steel plant and only the third camera of its kind in Pennsylvania.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005953/en/

eagles2.jpg

Bald Eagles Nesting at U. S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)

U. S. Steel employees first noticed the birds nesting three years ago, and precautions have been taken to ensure their safety, including posted signs, trail cameras and additional security.

“Our employees have enjoyed watching the birds, and we wanted to find a way to share their activity with the broader community,” said Don German, Irvin Plant manager. “We are honored to have the bald eagle, a symbol of American pride, living and thriving comfortably at our facility, where U. S. Steel products, mined, melted and made in America, are finished.”

The eagles, which employees have affectionately named “Irvin and Claire” after Mon Valley Works facilities, began building their nest in 2019 and hatched an eaglet in 2020. This year, they returned and had two more eaglets, which have successfully fledged. Now, they are continuing to cultivate their nest, and we look forward to watching their progress and keeping them safe.

U. S. Steel collaborated with PixCams, a company that also provides live footage of eagles nesting in the Hays area of Greater Pittsburgh, to install the quad HD tilt and zoom camera at a safe distance.

“We are very excited to be involved with this eagle camera project,” PixCams founder Bill Powers said. “This will be another great opportunity for people from Pittsburgh and all over the world to view another pair of bald eagles in the city. Pittsburgh has come a long way, and it speaks volumes that we have a pair of bald eagles nesting at Irvin Plant.”

To view the camera, please visit U. S. Steel’s video library here. The camera will be live 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for AllSM strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005953r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005953/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment