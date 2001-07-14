Huron to Acquire Healthcare Predictive Analytics Company Perception Health

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Perception Health Inc., a healthcare predictive analytics company focused on bringing data sources together to illuminate opportunities for improved clinical and business decision-making. Huron’s deep healthcare expertise, technology and analytics capabilities combined with Perception Health’s analytics, predictive models and data platform will strengthen the firm’s ability to help providers uncover patterns of care to lower costs, improve patient outcomes and deliver a better healthcare experience.

“The healthcare industry is under immense pressure to deliver high-quality, individualized care,” said James+H.+Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “This acquisition allows Huron to offer providers, payors and research institutions data insights across the care continuum to make better decisions and proactively impact patient care and clinical outcomes.”

Since its founding in 2014, Perception Health has been providing the healthcare industry predictive data insights and intelligence to illuminate opportunities for their clients to gain a competitive advantage. Perception Health’s robust intelligence platform of solutions enables providers, payors and research institutions to analyze network integrity, identify early disease risk factors and optimize patient care. All Perception Health employees will join Huron, including Gregg Loughman, chief executive officer, and Tod Fetherling, co-founder and chief data scientist.

“We are thrilled to join a values-led and people-focused organization that shares our vision for transforming healthcare,” said Gregg Loughman, chief executive officer of Perception Health. “Huron and Perception Health are strategically aligned and committed to helping our clients harness the power of curated data and analytics to make smarter decisions that profoundly impact patient outcomes, experience and cost of care.”

Perception Health will be included in Huron’s Healthcare operating segment. Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in December, were not disclosed.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

