AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Recognized as One of 100 Most Influential People by Modern Healthcare

Susan Salka, Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2021, a year of unprecedented stress for healthcare organizations and communities when strong partnerships and support became even more critically important.

The award acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

“This incredible honor is for the entire AMN family, including all healthcare professionals, team members, and partners who have worked relentlessly during the past year to make a positive impact for healthcare organizations and communities,” Salka said. “It seems we have been preparing all our professional lives to help serve patients in a time of crisis while empowering communities in an era of social change.”

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) is the nation’s largest total healthcare talent solutions company and a leader in advancing diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion in the industry and our communities.

More information on Modern Healthcare’s 2021 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare award can be found at http%3A%2F%2FModernHealthcare.com%2F100MostInfluential.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

