SS&C Announces Strategic Investment in Combination of Shareholder Servicers Equiniti and AST

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a strategic investment in a newly incorporated company formed by the combination of Equiniti and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("AST"), recently acquired by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Siris"). Equiniti is a leading U.S. and U.K. provider of shareholder, pension, remediation, and credit technology, and AST is a leading provider of U.S. shareholder technology.

"We are pleased to join Siris in the investor group for Equiniti and AST," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies. "We believe there are many opportunities for our organizations to partner in delivering solutions to the global financial services industry. As a leader in financial services outsourcing and solutions, SS&C is also excited to explore how our products and services can help the combined company grow its businesses."

The combination of Equiniti and AST's businesses expects to create a leading international provider of mission-critical shareholder and other complex regulatory technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers, employees, and other stakeholders. SS&C has acquired a minority ownership stake in the new combined entity.

"We see shareholder servicing as complementary to the investor servicing business," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor and Distribution Solutions for SS&C Technologies, who has joined the board of directors of the combined company. "Transfer agents are facing the same challenges and opportunities as shareholder servicers to improve the end investor experience, and we look forward to exploring ways we can collaborate with Equiniti and AST on this mission."

