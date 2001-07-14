Sinclair Broadcast Group Raises Nearly $175K for American Red Cross Tornado Relief

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced nearly $175,000 was raised through %3Cb%3ESinclair+Cares%3C%2Fb%3E: Tornado Relief, a partnership with the American Red Cross to assist those affected by the devastating tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Individual donations totaled nearly $150,000, with Sinclair providing a corporate donation of $25,000,bringing the total raised to nearly $175,000.

A focused “Day of Giving” was held on Thursday, December 16 across Sinclair’s television stations, Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, Tennis Channel as well as the Marquee Sports Network, to raise funds for the Red Cross to assist the affected regions. All financial donations were designated to the Southern and Midwest Tornado Relief efforts, enabling the Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from these disasters across Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. The %3Cb%3ESinclair+Cares%3C%2Fb%3E: Tornado Relief giving campaign will continue through December 27.

With the Red Cross facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, %3Cb%3ESinclair+Cares%3C%2Fb%3E: Tornado Relief also encouraged employees and viewers to support the country’s blood supply, with appointments to donate to the Red Cross available through www.SinclairCares.com.

“Sinclair’s stations and networks have the ability to mobilize quickly to help inform and assist local communities in times of crisis. We are proud to have been a part of the quick response and generous donations raised to help these communities in need,” said Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

“The American Red Cross is grateful to Sinclair Broadcast Group for mobilizing their stations and networks to support our organization during this challenging time – and in the midst of the holidays,” said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of Communications for the Red Cross. “Through this partnership, we have reached Sinclair’s audiences with a call to give back to so many in real need. Sinclair’s support will aid the Red Cross in providing help to those affected by the Southern and Midwest Tornadoes, as well as to help meet the need for blood donations during this critical shortage. Our heartfelt thanks to Sinclair for this incredible support.”

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire our audiences and employees to make a positive impact in our communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair+Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through our media platforms. Recent partnerships include the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross

