JetBlue Extends London Heathrow Schedule Through October 2022, Bringing A Summer of Low Fares and Incredible Service to Transatlantic Travelers

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is extending its transatlantic schedule for flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) through October 2022, with seats on sale beginning today. JetBlue was initially welcomed at Heathrow with temporary slots made available as entrenched, larger airlines reduced service during the pandemic. Since its successful transatlantic launch in August 2021, JetBlue has worked with the local authorities to ensure it can continue to shake up the route with much-needed competition.

“The response on both sides of the Atlantic has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s now widely recognized that losing JetBlue on this route would be a major setback for travelers who enjoy low fares and great service,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We are committed to collaborating with regulators as well as the U.S. and U.K. governments to identify a pathway to staying at Heathrow for the long-term. There’s so much more good we can do as we grow this route if we are allowed to stay and compete.”

Before JetBlue launched the route, travelers were limited to expensive flights between JFK and Heathrow, especially in the premium travel segment. JetBlue has set out to do what it does best – offer better service than the incumbent carriers while stimulating competition with low fares. Since launching the route in August, JetBlue has reduced premium fares by up to 50%.

“We’re delighted that JetBlue is extending its schedule at Heathrow through summer next year,” said John Holland-Kaye, chief executive officer, Heathrow Airport. “JetBlue’s signature service and fuel-efficient aircraft, combined with the value for money Heathrow delivers customers, is the perfect combination to change the way people think about transatlantic travel. More competition and choice between airlines delivers even better value for passengers at Heathrow which is why we will continue to support JetBlue’s long-term future at the U.K.’s hub airport.”

JetBlue’s extended transatlantic schedule is on sale through October 31, 2022.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)

JFK - LHR Flight #007 LHR - JFK Flight #20 9:38 p.m. – 10:05 a.m. (+1) 2:00 p.m. – 5:08 p.m.

The JetBlue Experience Has Set New Standards in Travel

Since launching its first transatlantic flight in August 2021, JetBlue’s incredible new service and low fares have been applauded by travelers. JetBlue is known for having the most legroom in coach (a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service. JetBlue’s entrance into the transatlantic market introduces a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers.

The airline’s Mint premium experience – which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and was completely reimagined for transatlantic flying – offer customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and the U.K. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studios – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. One of JetBlue most recent innovations – the stunning Mint Studio™ – offers even more space in a premium experience.

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience – usually called coach or economy at other airlines – was also reinvented for crossing the pond and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats – including 24 Even More® Space Seats – customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The aircraft features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers regardless of fare type may bring one carry on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint can stay connected throughout the flight, with JetBlue being the only airline to offer unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi on all flights between New York and London. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

In addition to JetBlue’s extended 2022 schedule at Heathrow, the airline will continue to operate its daily service between New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and remains committed to launching service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and London in summer 2022.

All JetBlue flights between New York and London are operated using the Airbus A321LR aircraft, offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft, allowing JetBlue to effectively compete, with award-winning service and low fares.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft.

(b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us.

