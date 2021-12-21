Logo
TrueBlue Partners with Feeding America® to Help Address Food Insecurity Throughout US

PRNewswire
Leading provider of workforce solutions supports fight against hunger and furthers efforts to be a force for good in communities across the nation

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2021

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an economy still in recovery, food insecurity continues to grip families and communities across the U.S. Today, TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, announced its partnership with Feeding America®, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks.

Food insecurity across the U.S. remains far above pre-pandemic levels, withmany working families unable to access affordable and nutritious food for a variety of reasons, including higher grocery bills and limited access to supermarkets and grocery stores. Supply chain issues and inflation are only worsening the problem. The partnership further supports TrueBlue's dedication to being a purpose-driven company and a force for good in communities across the nation by helping people meet their basic needs.

"TrueBlue will help in the fight against hunger through offering financial support and by becoming a partner with Feeding America, along with providing opportunities for TrueBlue employees to support their mission," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "Just like TrueBlue helping to connect people with work and addressing the need for meaningful and sometimes life-sustaining employment, we can make a difference in people's lives by helping address food insecurity and by putting people in a better position to thrive in their life and career ambitions."

"As people across the country struggle with rising costs and inflation, it is important they have access to resources to put food on the table," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "This partnership is essential to helping Feeding America and member food banks continue to provide food to our neighbors struggling with hunger."

As part of this partnership, TrueBlue will make a financial commitment in support of Feeding America® to help provide at least 1.5 million meals to feed, nourish and empower local communities in need and will work with thousands of TrueBlue and its business segments' employees to encourage additional support—including donating and volunteering for Feeding America® and its network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs.

About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About TrueBlue
TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trueblue-partners-with-feeding-america-to-help-address-food-insecurity-throughout-us-301448681.html

SOURCE TrueBlue

