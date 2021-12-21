Logo
Wondershare DemoCreator Version 5.4 Showcases New Auto-caption and Improved Facial Recognition Features

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has recently released a brand-new version of DemoCreator 5.4 with tons of high-end features like AI facial recognition, auto-caption, PowerPoint to video, and animated text effect. With these updated features, Wondershare DemoCreator expects to meet the growing needs of its users and provide the best-in-class video recording and editing solutions.

Wondershare.jpg

"We are excited to unveil DemoCreator with several added utility tools and features that will help educators, freelancers, gamers, students, and other professionals in seamless idea sharing," said Patrick Yu, the Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator.

"Apart from an upgraded media pack, we have added features like, automatic captions and improved facial recognition powered by AI that will take the idea-sharing skills of our users to the next level," he added.

The following are some of the major features that users can explore in the newly released version of Wondershare DemoCreator:

  • Auto Caption: DemoCreator comes with an advanced feature that enables users to generate captions for videos automatically. The application has intelligent speech recognition features that seamlessly creates captions for any loaded video. Users can later customize the auto-generated captions and present them in different styles as well. The automatic feature will make videos more engaging, searchable, and accessible to others.
  • Abundant Video Effects: Users can now access a wider range of assets and effects in DemoCreator. The application has tons of new borders, stickers, caption effects, annotation effects, and more to make videos visually appealing. For the convenience of its users, this effect has listed effects in different categories as well (like gaming, learning, and more).
  • AI Face Recognition: DemoCreator now sports more additions to its advanced AI facial recognition tool. New backgrounds have been added to the tool, so that users can instantly remove the background of their videos and replace them with new ones.
  • PPT to Video: With DemoCreator, users can easily convert PowerPoint presentation files to MP4, AVI, MOV, WMV, MKV, TS, WEBM and M4A formats. They can also adjust the final output size and resolution to their desired specifications and include brand watermarks.

With all these updated features, DemoCreator has become an indispensable screen recorder and video editor for professionals, educators, students, freelancers, gamers, and enthusiasts. With its range of value-added features, DemoCreator makes it easy for its users to express their ideas and present them to others in a more appealing way.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac and the price starts from $39.99 per year. For the latest product news and guides related to DemoCreator, please visit the official website: https://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow the social accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact
Shearer Wang
Wondershare
[email protected]

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN14166&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-democreator-version-5-4-showcases-new-auto-caption-and-improved-facial-recognition-features-301448863.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN14166&Transmission_Id=202112210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN14166&DateId=20211221
