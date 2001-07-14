Entravision Raises Over $2.1 Million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Entravision+Communications+Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, and Children’s Miracle Network® announced today that together they successfully raised over $2.1 million in the 14th Annual Radiothon event. The Radiothon with the theme “Un Millón Para Los Niños” (One Million for the Children) ran from December 9th through December 11th and was promoted across 34 of Entravision’s owned and operated broadcast stations.

“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to our listeners, personalities and teams at Entravision and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for their contributions to this year’s Radiothon,” said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Entravision takes pride in giving back to our local communities, and we are proud to again work hand-in-hand with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to further this mission. We are excited to continue this successful partnership in the future.”

“During a time when our hospitals are struggling with the many challenges brought on by the pandemic, our 14-year partnership with Entravision has proven to be invaluable,” said Danny Garcia, National Director Hispanic Media Partners for Children’s Miracle Network. “These funds will help ensure that local children’s hospitals across the country have the necessary resources to help kids in many communities. Entravision’s amazing team once again delivered by motivating their generous audience and making this Radiothon a total success. I can’t thank Entravision enough for helping us to make miracles happen for local kids!”

Entravision’s 72-hour 2021 Children’s Miracle Network® Radiothon coverage ran on 14 different radio programs, including Erazno y la Chokolata, Alex “El Genio” Lucas and El Show del Raton! and El Show de Piolín. Entravision also promoted the Radiothon with a multimedia campaign starting December 2nd which included QR code embedded television and hourly radio promos, display banners, a custom website, social media posts and videos across Entravision Radio and Noticias Ya social networks, as well as a toll-free number to make donations. Entravision’s 24 Univision affiliate TV stations ran nightly news stories and features on all three days of the campaign.

Children’s Miracle families participated in studio during the three-day event sharing their stories and experiences with Children’s Hospitals, further driving the public interest and donations. The donations collected came in from every single state in the country, including Hawaii and Alaska, and those donations will be earmarked to their local children’s hospitals to help fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care, as well as to provide treatment to low-income patients. Over the past 14 years, Entravision viewers and listeners have raised more than $28 million for Children’s Miracle Network® Hospitals.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in fast growing population centers in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of five core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Entravision-Cisneros Interactive, MediaDonuts, and 365 Digital. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world, including the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Entravision-Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital publishers and social media platforms. 365 Digital is a digital advertising solutions provider that offers exclusive sales representations with major global platforms in South Africa. Beyond digital, Entravision has 53 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our innovative media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on social on LinkedIn+and Facebook.

