GE Digital Will Acquire Opus One Solutions to Advance the Energy Transition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

GE Digital Will Acquire Opus One Solutions to Advance the Energy Transition

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

GE+Digital (

NYSE:GE, Financial) has entered into an agreement to acquire Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation (“Opus One”), a software company that helps electric utilities optimize energy planning, operations, and market management. Opus One’s renewable energy planning capabilities combined with GE Digital’s network management and optimization portfolio will help utilities make decisions about how to integrate renewables and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) at scale across the electric grid. Transmission, Distribution, and Market Operators will benefit from the combined software solutions, providing the ability to plan, onboard, manage, optimize, and trade renewables and DERs to enable a modern grid that is reliable, sustainable, and affordable for all. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Electric utilities around the world face new obstacles with the rapid growth of renewables and DERs,” said Jim Walsh, General Manager of GE Digital’s Grid Software business. “With increased demand for renewable energy and electric vehicles in every region, challenges for grid and market operators are more acute every day.”

Ontario, Canada-based Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation is an innovator in software solutions with its advanced model-based software platform – GridOS® -- that enables the digital utility. Through multi-year collaborations, GE Digital and Opus One have supported customers transitioning to an intelligent and sustainable energy network with an integrated software portfolio that improves DER scheduling, dispatch, switching, and operations planning. The result is an end-to-end solution for utilities to deliver a resilient and sustainable grid.

“GE’s century of continuous grid innovation combined with Opus One’s energy-focused team will bring together the brightest minds to build the new energy ecosystem with our customers,” Walsh said. “This acquisition reinforces GE Digital’s commitment to helping our customers transition to a sustainable grid.”

“We’ve heard clearly from our utility partners that they need an integrated end-to-end platform to plan, operate, and transact with DERs on their grids. We look forward to becoming an integral part of GE Digital, combining our complementary strengths in best-in-class software solutions,” said Joshua Wong, President & CEO of Opus One. “Our commitment is to empower grid operators with the best strategies and technologies, as they solve some of the world’s toughest challenges and greatest opportunities around distributed energy. It’s an exciting time in our mission to enable the energy transition and the grid of the future.”

The transaction is expected to close within 30 days.

About GE Digital
GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com%2Fdigital.

About Opus One
Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation is a software and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy network analysis platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to deliver operational time-frame energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy resources. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005380r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005380/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment