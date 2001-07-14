Logo
Tyler Technologies Renews Five-Year Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in Oklahoma

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the state of Oklahoma signed a contract renewal for Tyler’s digital government and payments services.

The five-year agreement expands upon a 20-year relationship between the state and Tyler’s subsidiary NIC.

“NIC Oklahoma has been a strategic partner to the state of Oklahoma for 20 years,” said director of Applications and Data Services Joe McIntosh at the state's Office of Management and Enterprise Services. “They are a key provider in a variety of digital services to Oklahomans including payment services, point of sale systems, and appointment management. We are excited to see this partnership continue and hope it does well into the future.”

Since 2001, NIC Oklahoma has delivered more than 400 digital government services and information across more than 125 agencies. In 2020 alone, NIC Oklahoma processed over $6 billion in payments for the state from more than four million transactions.

“While we have worked with the state for two decades now, it is our most recent work that makes me most proud,” said Connie Pearson, general manager of NIC Oklahoma. “We have become a true strategic partner, closely aligned with the state’s overall goals for digital government and payment services. Now, as a part of Tyler, we can bring even more services and innovation to the state of Oklahoma.”

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005045/en/

