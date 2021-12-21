Doritos® Unleashes New Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Doritos® Unleashes New Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Heating up the chip aisle, Cool Ranch becomes the latest fan favorite flavor to embrace Flamin' Hot

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when Doritos takes one of its most iconic flavors and unleashes the heat? Introducing new Doritos® Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch® Flavored Tortilla Chips, an all-new mash-up that combines the classic Cool Ranch flavor fans love with a spicy, bold crunch. The latest addition to the Flamin' Hot family, Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch is heating up the chip aisle just in time for the holidays.

Doritos_Flamin_Hot_Cool_Ranch.jpg

From the original Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot to this latest Doritos' innovation, the Flamin' Hot line-up of snacks has exploded over the years with products like Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho and Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon, providing consumers with the perfect combination of delicious heat. Fans have even taken it a step further — embracing the flavorful franchise as more than a spicy sensation – and making it an attitude. One that, if you allow it, pushes you to reject the status quo and embrace your inner edge.

"Doritos is no stranger to bold – whether it's bold flavor, bold experiences or our bold fans that embody the Flamin' Hot attitude," said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch, we took a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge to bring consumers a tasting experience that's on truly Another Level®."

As one of the most popular Doritos flavors for decades, Doritos Cool Ranch has become a staple snack in chip fans' pantries around the world. In 2020, Doritos introduced fans to a new era of cool by launching a revamped Doritos Cool Ranch, made with even more "cool" seasoning. Today, Cool Ranch is stepping into the fire, as the latest product to join the Flamin' Hot line-up.

Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch will launch just in time for the new year and can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide. The product is available in 9.25oz bags for $4.79 and 2.75oz bags for $2.19. For more information, please visit Doritos.com.

About Doritos
Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

favicon.png?sn=CG13839&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doritos-unleashes-new-flamin-hot-cool-ranch-301448648.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG13839&Transmission_Id=202112210900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG13839&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment