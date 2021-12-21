Cambria Hotels Expands Golden State Footprint with Calabasas Opening

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to expand in major markets across the country with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Calabasas. This marks Cambria's fifth franchised property in California, joining Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area, Cambria Hotel LAX, Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country and Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, which recently celebrated its grand opening.

Located at 26400 Rondell Street, the 125-room Cambria Hotel Calabasas is adjacent to the Santa Monica Mountains with limitless trails for hiking and mountain biking and is only a short scenic drive through Malibu Canyon to some of Malibu's most beautiful beaches. Calabasas is near several corporate headquarters, including Cheesecake Factory and Harbor Freight, in addition to tourist attractions, such as Malibu Creek State Park, Pepperdine University, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Camarillo Premiere Outlet Malls and Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.

"With everything California has to offer — from beaches, a top-notch culinary scene and world-class entertainment to many Fortune 500 company headquarters — we're thrilled to bring our modern, upscale experience to another Golden State location," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Cambria Hotel Calabasas provides approachable indulgences and contemporary California style in a picturesque setting, so guests can unwind and enjoy the beauty of the area. We're bringing more hotels to our guests' favorite destinations across the U.S. next year including the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport in Austin, Texas."

The Cambria Hotel Calabasas features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:



- Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an outdoor pool with mountain views and open-air dining patio.

- Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

- Onsite barista coffee bar and dining option featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

- Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Calabasas was developed by Rondell Hotel, LLC, which is managed by the Malibu based Weintraub Real Estate Group. There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

