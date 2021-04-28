Logo
Curaleaf To Open Four New Florida Dispensaries

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021

The Company continues to expand its footprint in one of the largest medical markets in the country.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open four new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this year. The expansion will increase the Company's retail footprint to 42 dispensaries statewide and 117 across the country.

Curaleaf Stuart, located at 1910 Federal Highway, is the first of the four dispensaries to open its doors today and will be followed by openings in Lady Lake (919 North Highway 441), Wesley Chapel (19416 Bruce B Downs Boulevard) and Miami (12125 SW 152nd Street) over the next few weeks, subject to final regulatory approvals.

Florida has evolved into one of the largest and fastest growing medical markets in the country. In an effort to increase its presence within the state, Curaleaf has expanded its retail and cultivation footprint and introduced more innovative products, including Select Squeeze, Select Bites and Select Nano Bites. Also, Curaleaf recently launched its breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select, in Florida. The product, first introduced to the West Coast in September, features a proprietary gravity-fed pod and variable battery voltage settings, allowing patients to customize cannabis consumption experiences to their individual preferences.

"We have been very thoughtful in how we have chosen to expand access to our products and retail experience across the state, and as a result we have doubled our Florida market share to fifteen percent this year," said Matt Darin, Regional President Curaleaf. "We are proud of the confidence and trust Curaleaf's patients put in our products and team, and next year we will continue to lead innovation in the industry and launch new products in the Florida market."

Grand opening ceremonies for each of these locations will be held on January 8, 2022 and will include product promotions, branded swag and entertainment. For more information on Curaleaf's latest openings in Florida, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 114 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of four new dispensaries in the state of Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE10995&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-to-open-four-new-florida-dispensaries-301449063.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE10995&Transmission_Id=202112210912PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE10995&DateId=20211221
