Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine Is Finally Approved

On Monday, the European Commission announced that it has granted Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX, Financial) a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for the sale of its Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to the European Union (EU) countries. So far, Nuvaxovid is the fifth vaccine approved in the EU against the Covid-19 virus.

According to the note from the European Commission, Novavax is now allowed to deliver 100 million doses by 2022, of which 73 million will be delivered in the first quarter of the year, and then another 100 million doses will be delivered between 2022 and 2023.

On Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that based on the data it has on efficacy, safety and quality from two studies conducted in the U.S./Mexico and the U.K., the efficacy of Nuvaxovid in reducing cases of Covid-19 with symptoms should be about 90% after the second injection.

The EMA also specified that this efficacy rate refers to the original strain of the Covid-19 virus and some worrying variants that were in circulation at the time of the studies. However, regarding the most recent variants, such as the reapidly-spreading Omicron variant, the data is limited. Therefore, the vaccine will continue to be monitored during use in Europe.

Unlike the Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial) / BioNTech SE ( BNTX, Financial) or Moderna ( MRNA, Financial) RNA messenger-based vaccines, Novavax's vaccine is a protein-based vaccine.

Following the approval for the administration of Nuvaxovid in the EU to people aged 18 and over, Novavax's shares are down more than 9%. This might be surprising to some, since a vaccine approval is good news. However, many investors are probably worried that as a late-mover in the Covid vaccine space, Novavax will continue to be overshadowed by those who developed vaccines sooner.

Novavax's vaccine will still be instrumental in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, though. There aren't enough vaccines to go around, since companies are keeping their vaccine formulas to themselves, prioritizing profits over lives. This means there is still plenty of space left in the market for new players to do well. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration should receive complete documentation on the Novavax vaccine before the end of the current year, and then it will be able to make a decision on whether it is approved in the U.S.

Given the recent drawback in Novavax's price as well as the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, investors may find the stock to be a good value at current levels, in my opinion.

The stock traded at $201.95 per share at the end of regular hours on Monday, for a market capitalization of $15.27 billion. By midday on Tuesday, it was trading around $187.00 for a market cap of $13.75 billion. The 52-week range is $107.08 to $331.68. The company doesn’t pay dividends.

The share price is higher than the 50-day moving average value of $173.17 but below the 200-day moving average value of $193.59.

Novavax holds a significant growth potential as its vaccine promises to be a strong complement to other vaccines in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. So even at a valuation that may seem a bit exaggerated compared to some technical indicators, the stock turns out to be an interesting investment opportunity.

In addition to its vaccine candidate against the Covid-19 virus, the company is also developing a genetically engineered vaccine against influenza. It also has several other drugs in its pipeline.

Novavax can count on nearly $2 billion in cash and equivalents to support the development of its pipeline and cover the costs of getting its vaccines gradually approved on the global market.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $268 per share.