3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

Value investors may find the following stocks to be attractive opportunities, as they have lower price-sales ratios compared to the S&P 500 and good profitability.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

The first stock value investors could be interested in is UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH, Financial), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based diversified healthcare company.

The stock traded at $483.73 per share at close on Dec. 20 for a price-sales ratio of 1.67, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10, driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 256.75% versus an industry median of 32.96%.

After a 44.4% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $455.6 billion and a 52-week range of $320.35 to $496.96.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $504.20 per share.

The Home Depot Inc.

The second stock value investors could be interested in is The Home Depot Inc. ( HD, Financial), an Atlanta-based operator of home improvement retail stores in North America and Mexico.

The stock traded at $389.40 per share at close on Dec. 20 for a price-sales ratio of 2.81, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The Home Depot Inc. has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, which is driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 822.73%, ranking better than 99.7% of 1,031 companies that operate in the retail - cyclical industry.

Following a 44.2% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion and a 52-week range of $320.35 to $496.96.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $416.83 per share.

Walmart Inc.

The third stock value investors could be interested in is Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial), a Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant.

Shares traded at $139.20 apiece on Dec. 20 for a price-sales ratio of 0.69, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.

Walmart Inc. has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, which is driven by an operating margin of 4.47%, ranking better than 66.78% of 298 companies that operate in the retail - defensive industry.

After a 3.5% decline that occurred over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $386.12 billion and a 52-week range of $126.28 to $152.57.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $169.92 per share.