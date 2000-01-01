Logo
3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

Value investors may find these businesses attractive

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
11 hours ago

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc., The Home Depot Inc. and Walmart Inc. have low price-sales ratios and good profitability
  • These characteristics could make these stocks attractive to value investors
Article's Main Image

Value investors may find the following stocks to be attractive opportunities, as they have lower price-sales ratios compared to the S&P 500 and good profitability.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

The first stock value investors could be interested in is UnitedHealth Group Inc. (

UNH, Financial), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based diversified healthcare company.

The stock traded at $483.73 per share at close on Dec. 20 for a price-sales ratio of 1.67, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10, driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 256.75% versus an industry median of 32.96%.

After a 44.4% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $455.6 billion and a 52-week range of $320.35 to $496.96.

1473313013984620544.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $504.20 per share.

The Home Depot Inc.

The second stock value investors could be interested in is The Home Depot Inc. (

HD, Financial), an Atlanta-based operator of home improvement retail stores in North America and Mexico.

The stock traded at $389.40 per share at close on Dec. 20 for a price-sales ratio of 2.81, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The Home Depot Inc. has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, which is driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 822.73%, ranking better than 99.7% of 1,031 companies that operate in the retail - cyclical industry.

Following a 44.2% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion and a 52-week range of $320.35 to $496.96.

1473313018833235968.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $416.83 per share.

Walmart Inc.

The third stock value investors could be interested in is Walmart Inc. (

WMT, Financial), a Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant.

Shares traded at $139.20 apiece on Dec. 20 for a price-sales ratio of 0.69, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.12.

Walmart Inc. has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10, which is driven by an operating margin of 4.47%, ranking better than 66.78% of 298 companies that operate in the retail - defensive industry.

After a 3.5% decline that occurred over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $386.12 billion and a 52-week range of $126.28 to $152.57.

1473313024399077376.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $169.92 per share.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
