Clever Leaves' Licensed Expansion Doubles Portuguese Production Capacity and Diversifies Export Potential

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ( CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announces the official licensing of its expanded greenhouse facilities by the Portuguese regulatory health authority, INFARMED, I.P. With the preexisting facilities licensed in August 2020, this new milestone extends the licensed cultivation footprint by approximately 150,000 square feet, more than doubling the facility’s original licensed cultivation capacity to a total of nearly 260,000 square feet of cultivation as well as supporting post-harvest and other activities.



As an extension of the existing license for Clever Leaves’ Portuguese facilities, the newly obtained license from INFARMED provides the capacity not only to increase commercial production at a higher quality standard, but also for enhanced research and development capabilities, including the stabilization of new strains and the continued improvement of current products through applied research.

Thus far, Clever Leaves has exported from their Portuguese facilities to the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Israel, each with distinct product requirements and specifications. The additional greenhouse space will enable further tailoring of cultivation efforts toward country-specific regulations, both increasing previous export capability and diversifying exports geographically.

“With a nice starting set of facilities, Clever Leaves Portugal has achieved historic milestones in the global cannabis trade,” says Clever Leaves CEO Kyle Detwiler. “However, we have gained tremendous industry knowledge and experience since Clever Leaves’ inception in 2016, and we infused all of the lessons we have learned in constructing these new Portuguese facilities. With this latest licensing to our Portugal expansion, we’re optimistic about the heights we’ll be able to reach in 2022 and beyond.”

Included in the list of capabilities in the new facilities are enhancements to temperature control, moisture management, lighting, and carbon dioxide injection. Production in the newly licensed facilities has begun, with first commercial production expected to be market ready as early as the second or third quarter of 2022. Construction continues on Clever Leaves’ expansion of its Portuguese post-harvest capabilities, which is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2022.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from INFARMED – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP. For more information, visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-347-487-6197

[email protected]

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

+1-949-574-3860

[email protected]