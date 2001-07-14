Missouri American Water Awards Firefighter Grants to Local Heroes

Missouri American Water awarded Jefferson City Fire Department and Cole County Fire Protection District (FPD) with grant funding for critical emergency response gear through its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program.

Since 2016, the annual program has provided more than 150 grants to fire and emergency responders across the state. The program equips firefighters with supplemental funding for critical equipment, training and community education in communities served by Missouri American Water.

“As a water provider, we are proud to support our local heroes with additional gear and resources to save lives and protect our community,” said Brent Haas, manager of operations for Missouri American Water.

This year, Cole County Fire Protection District received nearly $1,200 for new hoses and nozzles. Jefferson City Fire Department received $1,200 for a set of aluminum extruded hose bridge equipment.

“Jefferson City Fire Department was able to purchase fire hose bridges with Missouri American Water’s grant,” said Jason D. Turner, Division Chief of Prevention for the Jefferson City Fire Department. “This allows our firefighters to place the hose bridge down so vehicles can maneuver over the fire hose without damaging the hose. It also helps us get vehicles in and out of fire scenes in a safe and quick manner.”

In 2020, the Jefferson City Fire Department received $1,200 to purchase and install a pressure reducer valve that allowed personnel to train extensively on pump operations for existing hydrants.

