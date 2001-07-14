Logo
Missouri American Water Awards Firefighter Grants to Local Heroes

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Missouri American Water awarded Jefferson City Fire Department and Cole County Fire Protection District (FPD) with grant funding for critical emergency response gear through its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program.

Since 2016, the annual program has provided more than 150 grants to fire and emergency responders across the state. The program equips firefighters with supplemental funding for critical equipment, training and community education in communities served by Missouri American Water.

“As a water provider, we are proud to support our local heroes with additional gear and resources to save lives and protect our community,” said Brent Haas, manager of operations for Missouri American Water.

This year, Cole County Fire Protection District received nearly $1,200 for new hoses and nozzles. Jefferson City Fire Department received $1,200 for a set of aluminum extruded hose bridge equipment.

“Jefferson City Fire Department was able to purchase fire hose bridges with Missouri American Water’s grant,” said Jason D. Turner, Division Chief of Prevention for the Jefferson City Fire Department. “This allows our firefighters to place the hose bridge down so vehicles can maneuver over the fire hose without damaging the hose. It also helps us get vehicles in and out of fire scenes in a safe and quick manner.”

In 2020, the Jefferson City Fire Department received $1,200 to purchase and install a pressure reducer valve that allowed personnel to train extensively on pump operations for existing hydrants.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005495r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005495/en/

