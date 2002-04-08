Logo
PHBI - Pharmagreen Biotech Announces Up-Listing To OTCQB Venture Market

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pharmagreen Biotech Inc., ( PHBI), a specialized tissue cultured starter plantlet production company, targeting the CBD Hemp and Cannabis Industries, is pleased to update its shareholders on its application for up-listing from the OTC Pinks. Further to the News Release of November 4, 2021, the company reports that the application to upgrade to OTCQB has been approved and became effective on Monday, December 20, 2021. We appreciate the OTC Markets Group Inc. for their efforts and the privilege to being upgraded to OTCQB.

Operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., the OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen, stated, “Transparency is vital to building investor confidence. For a company engaged in the cannabis industry where rules and regulations between states and the Federal Government can be in conflict, transparency can be complicated and at the same time, even more important. We want to thank OTC Markets Group for their timely and helpful processing of our application. We are pleased with becoming a member of the OTCQB Venture Market. We believe this up-listing will enhance Pharmagreen’s profile within the investment community and broaden our shareholder base.”

Pharmagreen Crowdfunding Campaign On DealMaker

Pharmagreen has launched a crowdfunding campaign on DealMaker where investors can purchase shares offered through a Regulation A offering qualified on September 24, 2021. Details including offering memorandum are available on this site.

Visit update.pharmagren.ca for additional information on PHBI’s current business development.

To watch the video on our current business developments please click here.

About Pharmagreen Biotech Inc.

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., is a publicly traded ( PHBI) company. Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. is in the business of providing the highest quality starter plantlets utilizing a proprietary tissue culture process, "Chibafreen", to licensed cannabis cultivators and to CBD / CBG hemp farmers. It also provides other value-added services: plant species identification through DNA testing and certification; live storage of all plant strains using tissue culture and low temperature storage proprietary technology. Utilizing the best tissue cultured plantlets in its state of art greenhouse(s) for highest quality flower tops production. For further information on the company please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

The OTC Markets or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management.

Contact Information:

Current business development:

update.pharmagreen.ca

Website:

www.pharmagreen.ca

Tel: (702) 803 9404

Email: [email protected]

