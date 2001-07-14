Lincoln Financial Group Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) today announced that the company has been named to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the sixth consecutive year. This index recognizes companies that demonstrate leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and signifies Lincoln Financial’s continued commitment to corporate+responsibility and sustainability.

“At Lincoln, integrity, optimism and a forward-thinking mindset are not only important, but integral to our culture,” said Dennis R. Glass, President & CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “We embrace and advance responsible business practices in every aspect of what we do – in how we serve our customers, in how we care for our communities, and in how we support and develop our people.”

Lincoln Financial Group is committed as a leader on environmental, social and governance issues and continues to build on the company’s transparency through evolving public disclosure. Inclusion on this year’s index is recognition of Lincoln’s leadership in the life insurance sector, and confirmation of the company’s responsible business practices, achievement of environmental targets, and strong support of employee development and wellness.

“We are so proud to be recognized by the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for the sixth consecutive year,” said Jen Warne, chief people officer for Lincoln. “Our employees go above and beyond to strengthen our communities, respect each other, care for the environment and serve our customers with integrity. They are such a major influence behind our consistent recognition for our corporate responsibility efforts and they inspire me daily.”

Lincoln continues to make advancements in those areas that are considered especially important by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, including corporate governance, risk and crisis management, codes of business conduct, environmental strategy, human capital development and talent attraction and retention. Additionally, Lincoln remains committed to reducing their environmental impact in line with evolving best practices and scientific frameworks. Having successfully achieved initial targets set in 2014, Lincoln Financial set a new greenhouse gas reduction target in 2020: to reduce emissions by 25% from a 2019 baseline by the year 2025.

Originally launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) comprises the most widely recognized global sustainability indices. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobescoSAM, the DJSI criteria integrate assessment of economic, environmental, and social practices within large, publicly traded companies. Companies are invited to participate in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment on a yearly basis, with only the most sustainable market caps per industry – based on their sustainability scores — selected for final inclusion on the index.

More information on Lincoln Financial’s corporate responsibility program, can be found at on here.

