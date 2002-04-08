Logo
RAFA Enters into Negotiations with JINR for Ultra-Cutting Edge Nuclear Research

GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (

RAFA, Financial) is currently negotiating with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), an international intergovernmental scientific organization established by eleven founding countries in 1956 and registered by the United Nations. The purpose of the current negotiations is the development and implementation of Rafarma Pharmaceuticals’ projects related to nuclear medicine technologies, radiopharmaceuticals, radiotherapy and promising projects in related industries. Currently, our company produces devices for nuclear medicine, such as microspheres with Yttrium-90, micro sources based on Iodine-125, therapeutic and surgical gels containing isotopes.

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals is actively developing a muon radiography project based on emulsion detectors using artificial intelligence. This is a promising method of studying the internal structure of large natural and industrial facilities which allows, in particular, to monitor the condition of volcanoes, karst caves, mines, nuclear power complex installations, and provide early detection and forecasting of the development of probable emergencies, as well as conducting geological exploration in space.

Rafarma is excited about the cooperation with JINR, whose scientific and experimental facilities are geographically located in the Dubna, the science city of the Moscow region, in the Russian Federation. It is a world-renowned scientific center, which is a unique example of successful integration of theoretical and experimental research with the development and application of the latest technologies along with university academics. JINR's reputation in the world scientific community is very high. The Institute has the only superconducting accelerator of nuclei and heavy ions in both Europe and Asia, with record parameters for conducting experiments on the synthesis of heavy and exotic nuclei, a unique neutron pulse reactor IBR-2 and a proton accelerator and a plastron for proton therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:
RAFARMA
(307) 429-2029

