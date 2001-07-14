Dream Impact Trust Announces December 2021 Monthly Distribution

DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream MPCT” or the “Trust”) today announced its December 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 14, 2022 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2021.

Dream Impact Trust is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Impact investing is the intention of creating measurable positive, social and environmental change in our communities and for our stakeholders, while generating attractive market returns. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; leverage access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships in order to generate attractive returns for investors; provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets; and to provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005964/en/