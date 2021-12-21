Logo
EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE EMBRACES ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP AND TRANSPARENCY BY DISCLOSING THROUGH CDP

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 21, 2021

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that it has furthered its commitment to climate change and transparency by disclosing its environmental performance through CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. This is Edgewell's first year disclosing through CDP.

CDP_Discloser_2021.jpg

In its disclosure Edgewell shared its progress in reducing energy use and associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as well as its efforts to mitigate climate risks across its global operations. Additionally, following leading climate science to align to a 1.5°C pathway, Edgewell recently committed to reducing its absolute GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, and using 100% renewable electricity across its global operations. The Company's ambition is to go beyond this goal, achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030.

"Raising the bar for ourselves and reporting our carbon impact to CDP is a big step forward in advancing our commitment to taking action on climate change," said Amy Knight, Vice President Global Sustainability, Edgewell. "I'm proud to have achieved a B- on our very first rating which reflects not only our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and our steadfast performance, but also demonstrates the dedication and passion of our 6,500 teammates across the company who work diligently each and every day to drive our progress and deliver on our commitments."

Disclosing data around environmental impact is now a business norm; in 2021 more than 13,000 companies worth more than 64% of global market capitalization disclosed through CDP. Over 75% of the S&P 500 disclose and more than 590 investors with US$110 trillion in assets under management have requested environmental data from companies through CDP. By disclosing, Edgewell is prepared to handle the increasing demand for environmental transparency from investors, customers and policymakers.

Simon Fischweicher, Head of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP North America, commented, "Climate change poses a present and future risk to companies and their supply chains. Only by measuring environmental risks and opportunities can companies manage them now, prepare for the future and remain competitive – especially as large mainstream investors and federal policymakers increasingly push for greater transparency through disclosure. By disclosing their environmental impact through CDP, Edgewell Personal Care has taken an important first step. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and effort in securing a sustainable and just world."

The companies disclosing through CDP can be accessed here: https://www.cdp.net/en/responses.

To view full details of Edgewell's ESG commitments through 2030, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Sustainable Care 2030
Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

edgewell_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG14362&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-embraces-environmental-stewardship-and-transparency-by-disclosing-through-cdp-301449147.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG14362&Transmission_Id=202112211033PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG14362&DateId=20211221
