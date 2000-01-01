Nike: Impressive Margin Expansion Despite Inflation

Nike, Inc. ( NKE, Financial) reported earnings results yesterday that topped analysts’ estimates for both the top and bottom lines. The most important takeaway from the earnings report, in my opinion, was that Nike saw its gross margin expand even in the face of higher inflationary costs. Results were especially good when considering that one of the company’s most important growth markets was down considerably due to low inventories.

However, is this enough to validate the stock’s rich valuation?

Earnings highlights

Nike reported earnings results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Dec. 21 (the company’s fiscal year ends May 31). Revenue grew 1.1% year-over-year to $11.36 billion and was $110 million better than Wall Street analysts had anticipated. Earnings per share of 83 was up 5 cents, or 6.4%, from the prior year and 21 cents above estimates.

On a currency neutral basis, revenue was flat with sales of $10.8 billion overall. Among the individual brands, however, there were ups and downs. For example, Converse grew 16% to $557 million, as this segment saw excellent performance in Europe and North America.

Nike Direct sales grew 9% to $4.7 billion. Nike Brand Digital had a 12% improvement in the quarter, driven by a 40% increase in North America.

A combination of margin expansion in Nike Direct, better mix, lower markdowns and favorable currency exchange helped deliver a gross margin of 45.9%, which was a 280 basis point expansion from the prior year. Offsetting this was a lower margin on full-price merchandise as the company saw higher costs from freight and logistics.

Expenses did rise in the quarter. Higher wages and operating expenses (which are natural results of inflation) and investments in technology caused overhead expense to increase 8% to just under $3 billion. Brand advertising was by far the fastest-growing expense, though, up 40% to $1 billion.

Nike’s balance sheet ended the quarter in solid shape. Total assets amounted to $38.9 billion, including current assets of $27.2 billion. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $15.1 billion was $3 billion higher than the prior period.

Inventories for Nike climbed 7% to $6.5 billion. Total liabilities stood at $38.9 billion and current liabilities were $8.9 billion. Long-term debt was $9.4 billion, but Nike has no debt due within the next 12 months.

Takeaways

Nike managed to beat estimates for revenue and earnings per share. Revenues didn’t budge from the prior year when taking into account currency exchange, but the market shrugged this off. This was for good reason, in my opinion; revenue grew 8.9% and 10.2% over the past two second-quarter periods, respectively, so the company was facing a difficult comparison.

The real highlight was Nike’s ability to grow its gross margin. The company saw much higher overhead expenses during the quarter as higher inflation and higher transportation costs pressured results. Heavy investing in brand awareness was also a headwind during the quarter.

And yet, the gross margin still improved. What might be most impressive is that Nike pulled this off while China, one of its most important growth regions, suffered a steep decline from the prior year. The company was able to achieve higher margins primarily in its Nike Direct segment, but it is also benefiting from not having to mark down as much inventory as in the past. Consumers are more willing to pay full price for merchandise. As long as they are selling more inventory at full price, then Nike won’t have to lower prices as often in order to get inventory off the shelves.

Nike’s largest business saw no improvement in total sales, but this buries some of the story for this segment. Nike Direct sales grew at a high single-digit rate for the quarter and sales from this channel represented more than 41% of the total for the period. Digital sales continue to act well, with overall growth up 30%.

Inventories were higher compared to the prior year, but down 3% on a sequential basis. Higher consumer demand did help to partially offset the buildup of merchandise.

By region, merchandise levels were a mixed bag. Markets that had plenty of inventory available did well. For example, North America improved 12% while the Europe, Middle East and Africa region was up 6%.

On the other hand, lower inventory levels caused declines in certain markets. Greater China fell 20% with Asia Pacific and Latin America falling 8%. The decline in China was supposedly due to two reasons, according to management. First, factory shutdowns in Vietnam limited production of merchandise. Second, store closures in China limited the number of working hours. One point of good news is that the factories in Vietnam have been reopened since the end of the quarter.

With the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, supply chains could remain constrained for some time. That said, the performance in markets where inventory levels were at normal levels should bode well for Nike as a whole once supply chains are smoothed out. North America and EMEA show that consumer demand for the company’s products remains high.

Valuation analysis

The argument against buying shares of Nike recently has been the valuation, as overall business performance has been strong. According to Yahoo Finance, Wall Street analysts believe the company is expected to earn $3.60 per share in full fiscal 2022. While this would be just a slight uptick from last fiscal year, it would still be Nike’s best year ever if achieved.

However, the stock is trading higher by 6% in early Tuesday morning trading, with the stock close to $167 as of the writing of this article. Shares trade at 46.3 times this year’s earnings estimates.

Analysts do expect earnings per share to rise to $4.74 per share in fiscal 2023, but that still equates to a forward price-earnings ratio of more than 35.

In either case, the valuation is above even recent levels. According to Value Line, Nike has five- and 10-year average price-earnings ratios of 32.5 and 30, respectively.

The GuruFocus Value chart also shows the stock to be expensive.

With a GF Value of $112.08, Nike is trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49. Regressing to the GF Value line would mean a 33% decline in the share price. Shares are rated as significantly overvalued by GuruFocus.

Final thoughts

Nike turned in an excellent quarter recently. Revenue barely budged in response to the news, likely due to the already-high valuation, but the company’s ability to realize higher margins was an excellent outcome, even more so when considering the higher costs that Nike saw during the period. One significant positive is that the company wasn’t forced to discount as many products in order to keep inventory flowing. This is helping to head off inflationary pressures.

Some markets, particularly China, were down from the prior year, but this was on account of supply chain disruptions. Regions where the company had appropriate inventory levels saw greater demand from the prior year, which could mean that demand in China and elsewhere could return once merchandise levels normalize.

Considering this, I would not be surprised to see Nike surge higher following the earnings report. While value investors might not like the stock, I think it remains a great long-term growth play. For me, the company’s ability to overcome inflation and produce products that are in high demand thanks to its brand value suggests that Nike might be worthy of a higher multiple.